24°C temperatures on some rainy days forecasted for the rest of November 2020

The second half of November is expected to be as wet as the first half of the month.

Short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected over parts of the island in the afternoon on most days, according to a press release from the Meteorological Service Singapore on Nov. 16.

There could be a few days where the showers may extend into the evening.

The rainfall for November 2020 is likely to be above average over most parts of Singapore.

The daily temperature on most days in the second fortnight of November 2020 is forecast to range between 24°C and 34°C.

Although showers are expected on most days of the fortnight, the daily maximum temperature could still reach a high of around 35°C on one or two days.

Low-level winds are forecast to gradually strengthen and shift to blow from the northeast or northwest around the end of the

month.

This change in monsoonal winds signal the start of the Northeast Monsoon season, and is expected to extend into March 2021.

Image from Zheng Zhangxin