Black Friday: Up to 70% off Lancome, Dior, Gucci & over 100 beauty brands from Nov. 26 - 29, 2020

Didn't manage to get your beauty haul on 11.11?

Fret not, because NOVELA will be having a Black Friday sale for members from Nov. 26 to 29, 2020.

You can expect discounts of up to 70 per cent off on skincare, make-up, fragrances and more from over 100 luxury beauty brands, as well as rebate vouchers and free gifts.

If you’re not a member yet, you can sign up for free and enjoy the sale.

Here are some top deals to look out for:

Skincare

Clinique Moisture Surge 72hr Auto Replenishing Hydra Gel Cream (30ml)

Usual Price: S$45

Sale Price: S$24.90

Fresh Rose Deep Hydra Facial Toner (250ml)

Usual Price: S$69

Sale Price: S$52.90

Filorga Meso Mask (50ml)

Usual Price: S$75

Sale Price: S$56.25

Do note that all Filorga products are discounted by 25 per cent.

You can also receive free gifts when you purchase any Filorga product with a minimum spend of:

S$150

S$250

S$300

Kiehl's Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution (100ml)

Usual Price: S$210

Sale Price: S$149.90

Bioeffect EGF Serum (15ml)

Usual Price: S$227

Sale Price: S$215.65

Receive five bottles of Bioeffect EGF serum (3ml) for free when you spend a minimum of S$300 and purchase at least one bottle of EGF serum.

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Multi-Recovery Complex (100ml)

Usual Price: S$263

Sale Price: S$189.90

Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Set for Face and Eyes (100ml + 15ml)

Usual Price: S$363

Sale Price: S$269.90

SK-II Ageless Beauty Essentials Set (230ml + 80g)

Usual Price: S$517

Sale Price: S$349.90

La Mer Creme De La Mer (100ml)

Usual Price: S$795

Sale Price: S$599.90

Make-up

Gucci Rouge Satin (Odalie Red, Goldie Red, Myra Crimson)

Usual Price: S$53

Sale Price: S$39.75

Givenchy Prisme Libre 1 Mousseline Pastel 4-in-1

Usual Price: S$90

Sale Price: S$62.90

Albion Elegance Pressed Powder 01 (8.8g)

Usual Price: S$125

Sale Price: S$93.75

Estee Lauder Blockbuster Set

Usual Price: S$249

Sale Price: S$119.90

Lancome Beauty Box 2020

Usual Price: S$650

Sale Price: S$138

Fragrances

Prada L'Homme L'Eau Water Splash Eau De Toilette (150ml)

Usual Price: S$138

Sale Price: S$79.90

Chloe Eau De Parfum (50ml)

Usual Price: S$150

Sale Price: S$105

Dior J'adore Eau De Parfum (100ml)

Usual Price: S$242

Sale Price: S$169.40

Here are some of the other beauty brands that you can expect at the sale as well:

Claudalie

Chloe

Cle de Peau

Clinique

Cosme Decorte

Dior

Diptyque

Dr Jart

Estee Lauder

Fresh

Givenchy

Gucci

Helena Rubinstein

JM Solution

Kiehls

La Prairie

La Mer

Lancome

Origins

PDC

Prada

Ralph Lauren

Sabon

Salvatore Ferragamo

Shiseido

SK-II

Skinceuticals

Timeless

Tom Ford

Tripollar

Albion

Carolina Herrera

Rebate Vouchers and Free Gifts

To join NOVELA's Great Lucky Draw, all you need to do is spend a minimum of S$300 in a single receipt.

There will be a total of 100 lucky winners.

You can also spend a minimum of:

S$400 in a single receipt and receive a S$15 cash voucher , or

, or S$800 in a single receipt and receive a S$50 cash voucher

Other Black Friday benefits include spending a minimum of:

S$200 in a single receipt at a NOVELA store to receive two bottles of Avene Eau Thermal Spring Water (50ml) or

or S$650 in a single receipt at a NOVELA store to receive an Evelom cleanser with muslin cloth (20ml) or Ferragamo Incanto Shine Eau De Toilette (30ml) if you shop online

Do note that these free gifts are while stocks last and on a first-come-first-serve basis.

For more details of the sale, you can head over to NOVELA’s Facebook and Instagram pages, or visit their official website.

NOVELA Outlets

SingPost Centre

10 Eunos Rd 8, #02-101/102, Singapore 408600

NorthPoint

930 Yishun Ave 2, #01-182 /183 /184, Singapore 769098

IMM

2 Jurong East Street 21, #02-41, Singapore 609601

Yue Hwa

Yue Hwa Building, 70 Eu Tong Sen Street, Singapore 059805

Opening Hours

