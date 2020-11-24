Black Friday: Up to 70% off Lancome, Dior, Gucci & over 100 beauty brands from Nov. 26 - 29, 2020

Didn't manage to get your beauty haul on 11.11?
Fret not, because NOVELA will be having a Black Friday sale for members from Nov. 26 to 29, 2020.
You can expect discounts of up to 70 per cent off on skincare, make-up, fragrances and more from over 100 luxury beauty brands, as well as rebate vouchers and free gifts.
If you’re not a member yet, you can sign up for free and enjoy the sale.
Here are some top deals to look out for:
Skincare
Clinique Moisture Surge 72hr Auto Replenishing Hydra Gel Cream (30ml)
Usual Price: S$45
Sale Price: S$24.90
Fresh Rose Deep Hydra Facial Toner (250ml)
Usual Price: S$69
Sale Price: S$52.90
Filorga Meso Mask (50ml)
Usual Price: S$75
Sale Price: S$56.25
Do note that all Filorga products are discounted by 25 per cent.
You can also receive free gifts when you purchase any Filorga product with a minimum spend of:
- S$150
- S$250
- S$300
Kiehl's Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution (100ml)
Usual Price: S$210
Sale Price: S$149.90
Bioeffect EGF Serum (15ml)
Usual Price: S$227
Sale Price: S$215.65
Receive five bottles of Bioeffect EGF serum (3ml) for free when you spend a minimum of S$300 and purchase at least one bottle of EGF serum.
Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Multi-Recovery Complex (100ml)
Usual Price: S$263
Sale Price: S$189.90
Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Set for Face and Eyes (100ml + 15ml)
Usual Price: S$363
Sale Price: S$269.90
SK-II Ageless Beauty Essentials Set (230ml + 80g)
Usual Price: S$517
Sale Price: S$349.90
La Mer Creme De La Mer (100ml)
Usual Price: S$795
Sale Price: S$599.90
Make-up
Gucci Rouge Satin (Odalie Red, Goldie Red, Myra Crimson)
Usual Price: S$53
Sale Price: S$39.75
Givenchy Prisme Libre 1 Mousseline Pastel 4-in-1
Usual Price: S$90
Sale Price: S$62.90
Albion Elegance Pressed Powder 01 (8.8g)
Usual Price: S$125
Sale Price: S$93.75
Estee Lauder Blockbuster Set
Usual Price: S$249
Sale Price: S$119.90
Lancome Beauty Box 2020
Usual Price: S$650
Sale Price: S$138
Fragrances
Prada L'Homme L'Eau Water Splash Eau De Toilette (150ml)
Usual Price: S$138
Sale Price: S$79.90
Chloe Eau De Parfum (50ml)
Usual Price: S$150
Sale Price: S$105
Dior J'adore Eau De Parfum (100ml)
Usual Price: S$242
Sale Price: S$169.40
Here are some of the other beauty brands that you can expect at the sale as well:
- Claudalie
- Chloe
- Cle de Peau
- Clinique
- Cosme Decorte
- Dior
- Diptyque
- Dr Jart
- Estee Lauder
- Fresh
- Givenchy
- Gucci
- Helena Rubinstein
- JM Solution
- Kiehls
- La Prairie
- La Mer
- Lancome
- Origins
- PDC
- Prada
- Ralph Lauren
- Sabon
- Salvatore Ferragamo
- Shiseido
- SK-II
- Skinceuticals
- Timeless
- Tom Ford
- Tripollar
- Albion
- Carolina Herrera
Rebate Vouchers and Free Gifts
To join NOVELA's Great Lucky Draw, all you need to do is spend a minimum of S$300 in a single receipt.
There will be a total of 100 lucky winners.
You can also spend a minimum of:
- S$400 in a single receipt and receive a S$15 cash voucher, or
- S$800 in a single receipt and receive a S$50 cash voucher
Other Black Friday benefits include spending a minimum of:
- S$200 in a single receipt at a NOVELA store to receive two bottles of Avene Eau Thermal Spring Water (50ml) or
- S$650 in a single receipt at a NOVELA store to receive an Evelom cleanser with muslin cloth (20ml) or Ferragamo Incanto Shine Eau De Toilette (30ml) if you shop online
Do note that these free gifts are while stocks last and on a first-come-first-serve basis.
For more details of the sale, you can head over to NOVELA’s Facebook and Instagram pages, or visit their official website.
NOVELA Outlets
SingPost Centre
10 Eunos Rd 8, #02-101/102, Singapore 408600
NorthPoint
930 Yishun Ave 2, #01-182 /183 /184, Singapore 769098
IMM
2 Jurong East Street 21, #02-41, Singapore 609601
Yue Hwa
Yue Hwa Building, 70 Eu Tong Sen Street, Singapore 059805
Opening Hours
