Back

No new locations visited by Covid-19 patients in S'pore on Nov. 7

Today's update in full.

Matthias Ang | November 07, 2020, 11:15 PM

Events

Shopee 11.11 Sale

04 November 2020 - 16 November 2020

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed seven new cases of Covid-19 on Nov. 7.

All seven cases are imported.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 58,054.

Seven imported cases

Here are the details of the seven imported cases. They have been put on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Amongst the 7 imported cases, two (Cases 58233 and 58235) are Singaporeans who returned from the UK and Canada, and one (Case 58234) is a Singapore Permanent Resident who returned from South Korea.

Another two cases are currently employed in Singapore. Case 58236 is a Work Pass holder who arrived from the Netherlands and Case 58239 is a Work Permit holder who arrived from Malaysia.

The remaining two cases are Short-Term Visit Pass holders.

Case 58237 was permitted entry into Singapore from the UK to visit her child who is a Singapore Permanent Resident, and Case 58238 arrived from Ukraine to board a ship docked here as a crew member.

They had all already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

Nine cases discharged

Nine more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 57,968 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 34 confirmed cases who are still in hospital.

Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit.

24 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

New locations visited by Covid-19 patients

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There were no new locations added to the list today.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks:

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by Shawn Ang via Unsplash

Father of girl in Woodlands collision donates money to mother of Queensway accident victim

Both parties have arranged to meet each other.

November 07, 2020, 10:24 PM

Tharman comments on US election & how we should never 'write off the chance for change'

Tough challenges.

November 07, 2020, 08:50 PM

S'porean encounters derpy-looking dusky langur in toilet at Central Catchment Nature Reserve

The langur left some poo on the floor of the toilet.

November 07, 2020, 08:25 PM

Johnny Depp exits 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise after losing 'wife beater' libel case

Not the first time the franchise has encountered a scandal.

November 07, 2020, 06:48 PM

MBS' Social Pavilion photo albums from the early 2010's are a treasure trove of over 20,000 pictures

Best.

November 07, 2020, 06:17 PM

Haidilao applies to trademark 177 names in 1 day after losing lawsuit against 'Hedilao' restaurant in China

The court ruled that there was no similarity between their logos.

November 07, 2020, 06:06 PM

Bangkok to complete 69m 20-storey Buddha statue in 2021, can be seen from miles away

It should have been completed in 2020.

November 07, 2020, 04:49 PM

EVA Air launches speed dating for singles on flights to nowhere at S$396 per person

Participants must also be of a certain age range.

November 07, 2020, 03:55 PM

7 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Nov. 7, all imported cases

More updates tonight.

November 07, 2020, 03:39 PM

Japan testing out vacuum gadget to retrieve earphones that've fallen onto railtracks

Useful.

November 07, 2020, 02:21 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.