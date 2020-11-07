No new locations visited by Covid-19 patients in S'pore on Nov. 7

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed seven new cases of Covid-19 on Nov. 7.

All seven cases are imported.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 58,054.

Seven imported cases

Here are the details of the seven imported cases. They have been put on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Amongst the 7 imported cases, two (Cases 58233 and 58235) are Singaporeans who returned from the UK and Canada, and one (Case 58234) is a Singapore Permanent Resident who returned from South Korea.

Another two cases are currently employed in Singapore. Case 58236 is a Work Pass holder who arrived from the Netherlands and Case 58239 is a Work Permit holder who arrived from Malaysia.

The remaining two cases are Short-Term Visit Pass holders.

Case 58237 was permitted entry into Singapore from the UK to visit her child who is a Singapore Permanent Resident, and Case 58238 arrived from Ukraine to board a ship docked here as a crew member.

They had all already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

Nine cases discharged

Nine more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 57,968 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 34 confirmed cases who are still in hospital.

Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit.

24 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

New locations visited by Covid-19 patients

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There were no new locations added to the list today.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks:

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by Shawn Ang via Unsplash