No new locations visited by Covid-19 patients in S'pore on Nov. 6

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed four new cases of Covid-19 on Nov. 6.

All four cases are imported.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 58,047.

Four imported cases

Here are the details of the four imported cases. They have been put on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Amongst the 4 imported cases, three are currently employed in Singapore.

One case (Case 58229) is a Work Pass holder who arrived from France.

Another (Case 58230) is a Work Permit holder who arrived from the Philippines.

The other case (Case 58231), — a Short-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from the UK — is an engineer on a work project in Singapore.

There is also a Special Pass holder (Case 58228) who is a crew member of a ship which arrived from the U.S.. She had not disembarked from the ship, and was swabbed on board upon arrival in Singapore.

10 cases discharged

10 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 57,959 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities. There are currently 36 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit. 24 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

New locations visited by Covid-19 patients

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There were no new locations added to the list today.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks:

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Top image via BubblyPetz/Instagram.