Covid-19: 3 more discharged from hospitals, no new places visited by infectious cases in S'pore

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 12 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Nov. 22.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,160.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

This makes it the 12th consecutive day that Singapore has had no locally-transmitted Covid-19 case.

12 imported cases

All 12 cases reported today are imported. They had already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

Among the 12 cases, three (Cases 58359, 58360 and 58361) are Singapore Permanent Residents who returned from India.

Five (Cases 58363, 58364, 58365, 58366 and 58367) are Work Permit holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from the Philippines and Indonesia.

Another two are a Dependant’s Pass holder (Case 58358) and a Student’s Pass holder (Case 58362) who both arrived from India.

The remaining two cases are ship crew of separate vessels.

Case 58356 is a Work Pass holder who arrived from Indonesia to board a ship docked here. He was isolated upon arrival in Singapore, and was tested positive for COVID-19 infection during isolation.

Case 58357 is a Special Pass holder who is a crew member of a ship which arrived from the Philippines. He had not disembarked from the ship where he had remained isolated, and was swabbed on board.

Three more cases discharged

Three more cases have been discharged form hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,067 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 26 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

39 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

28 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were still infectious.

No new locations were added to the list on Nov. 22.

Here is the full list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days, as of Nov. 22:

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Top image via Unsplash.