New imported Covid-19 cases on Nov. 16, 2020 arrived from UK, India, Russia, & Indonesia

The total number of cases in Singapore stands at 58,124.

Jane Zhang | November 16, 2020, 10:33 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed five new cases of Covid-19 infection earlier today (Nov. 16).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,124.

Five imported cases

All five of the cases announced today are imported. They had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving their SHNs.

Amongst the five imported cases, two (Cases 58324 and 58325) are Singaporeans who returned from the UK and India.

Another two (Cases 58322 and 58323) are Long-Term Visit Pass holders who arrived from Russia and Indonesia.

The remaining case (Case 58326) is a Work Permit holder currently employed in Singapore who arrived from Indonesia.

    40 remain in hospitals

    Four more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 58,033 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

    There are currently 40 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving.

    None is in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

    23 cases who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

    28 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

    No new locations visited by infectious cases

    MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were still infectious.

    No new locations were added to the list on Nov. 16.

    Here is the full list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days, as of Nov. 16:

