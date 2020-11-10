Back

Bugis Street & Kopitiam in Jurong East interchange visited multiple times by infectious Covid-19 cases

The total number of cases in Singapore stands at 58,073.

Jane Zhang | November 10, 2020, 10:41 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed nine new cases of Covid-19 infection earlier today (Nov. 10).

New locations visited by infectious case(s)

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were still infectious.

Six locations were added to the list on Nov. 10, and were visited on the following days:

  • Bugis Street — Nov. 1, 3, and 8

  • Mustafa Centre — Nov. 3

  • Burger King at Kitchener Complex — Nov. 4

  • Kopitiam at V Hotel Lavender — Nov. 4

  • Jurong Point — Nov. 5

  • Kopitiam @ 10 Jurong East St 12 — Nov. 6 and 8

Here is the full list of locations visited in the past 14 days, as of Nov. 10:

Two locally-transmitted cases

Two of the cases announced today were locally-transmitted. This comes after four days of no new locally-transmitted cases, since Nov. 5.

There is one case in the community today — a 25-year-old Malaysian who is currently unlinked. Case 58262 was last at work as a cleaner on Nov. 2.

He developed symptoms a day later, and sought medical treatment at a General Practitioner clinic, where he was tested for Covid-19 under MOH's enhanced community testing to test all individuals aged 13 and above who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection at first presentation to a doctor.

The other locally-transmitted case announced today resides in a dormitory.

He was detected through MOH's bi-weekly Rostered Routine Testing of workers living in dormitories. His serological test result has come back positive, which indicates likely past infection.

Seven imported cases

Seven of the cases announced today are imported. They had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving their SHNs.

Amongst the seven imported cases, one (Case 58257) is a Singaporean and another (Case 58258) is a Singapore Permanent Resident who returned from Uzbekistan and Indonesia respectively.

Another two (Cases 58259 and 58260) are Work Permit holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from Indonesia.

The next case (Case 58261) is a Dependant’s Pass holder who arrived from the UAE.

The remaining cases are Short-Term Visit Pass holders. Case 58252 is on a work project in Singapore while Case 58253’s spouse is a Singaporean.

    40 remain in hospitals

    Four more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 57,985 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

    There are currently 40 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving.

    None is in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

    20 cases who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

    28 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

