Back

North Korea bans smoking in some public places

Not the first country to ban smoking in public.

Belmont Lay | November 06, 2020, 01:22 AM

Events

Know Your Fertility Wellness 2020 Webinar

06 November 2020

Online

North Korea has banned smoking in some public spaces, following the hermit country's Supreme People's Assembly's introduction of some prohibitions on Nov. 4, 2020.

This is to provide citizens with "hygienic living environments," state media KCNA reported.

The tobacco-prohibition law aims to protect the lives and health of North Koreans by tightening the legal and social controls on the production and sale of cigarettes, KCNA quoted the legislature as saying.

The law stipulates that smoking is banned in specific venues.

These places include political and ideological education centres, theatres and cinemas, and medical and public health facilities, KCNA said.

High rates of smoking

North Korea has high rates of smoking tobacco.

Some 43.9 per cent of the male population are smokers as of 2013, according to the World Health Organisation.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is known as a chain smoker.

He is frequently seen with a cigarette in hand in photographs in state media.

Kim was spotted smoking at a railway station in the southern Chinese city of Nanning in 2019 on his way to Hanoi for his second summit with President Donald Trump.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top photos via Unsplash

Scary clouds over S'pore on Nov. 2 not from super typhoon Goni that hit the Philippines

These sinister-looking clouds are common.

November 06, 2020, 03:11 AM

Mark Lee undergoes 14-day quarantine in Taiwan before attending Golden Horse Awards

He is up for an award.

November 06, 2020, 02:41 AM

Leon Perera: PAP's amendments to WP's motion on criminal justice system changed its meaning

The amendments were tabled by PAP MP Murali Pillai and passed in Parliament.

November 06, 2020, 01:47 AM

Thai Airways selling 34 of its planes

From selling bags made of life vests to fried dough to this.

November 06, 2020, 01:41 AM

MOM not taking further action against Liew Mun Leong family over illegal deployment of Parti Liyani

Further investigations were carried out and concluded.

November 06, 2020, 01:11 AM

M'sian boy, 9, fine-tunes astronaut space suit toilet to win top NASA prize

So precocious.

November 06, 2020, 12:55 AM

M'sian man, 47, who passed away in S'pore worked for Certis Cisco, next-of-kin sought to collect body

A public appeal for help.

November 06, 2020, 12:13 AM

Mynah eats pizza directly off Proofer Bakery display counter at Punggol Waterway Point, staff accused of inaction

Exquisite taste.

November 05, 2020, 11:51 PM

BreadTalk at Eastpoint Mall discards bread after pigeon flies up close to display

The incident occurred three weeks ago.

November 05, 2020, 11:24 PM

Tampines Al-Hussain Restaurant & OCBC Centre among 2 new locations visited by Covid-19 cases

The latest update in full.

November 05, 2020, 06:57 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.