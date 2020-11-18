Back

US state of North Dakota records world's highest Covid-19 mortality rate, 1 out of 1,000 residents have died

The governor has mandated the wearing of masks as the pandemic in the state intensifies.

Kayla Wong | November 18, 2020, 03:50 PM

North Dakota, a state in the United States of America, has recorded the highest Covid-19 mortality rate in the world.

Mortality rate more than other countries in the world

The death toll hit 769 as of Tuesday, Nov. 17, North Dakota's Department of Health reported.

As there are roughly 762,062 residents in North Dakota, according to a 2019 census, this means there is about one death for every 1,000 residents, making the state's Covid-19 mortality rate higher than other countries in the world.

Governor: "Situation has changed"

As the pandemic in the state intensified, North Dakota's governor Doug Burgum, a Republican, made it mandatory on Friday night, Nov. 13, to wear masks or other face coverings -- becoming the 35th U.S. state to do so.

According to Reuters, Burgum, a close ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, said the "situation has changed", and the state "must change with it".

He added: "We need individual responsibility now more than ever to slow the spread of Covid-19."

Burgum also mandated restaurants and bars to reduce their dining capacity by half and to close by 10pm.

Previously, he had opposed the wearing of masks and questioned the efficacy of mask-wearing as a protective measure against the spread of the virus, the Associated Press reported.

However, according to KFGOat least three North Dakotan sheriffs have declared they will not enforce the governor's mandate.

