9 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Nov. 3, 7 imported & 2 locally-transmitted

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed nine new cases of Covid-19 as of 12pm on Nov. 3, including seven imported cases and two locally-transmitted cases.
This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 58,029.
There are two new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection. MOH said that they both reside in dormitories, based on investigations so far.
There are also seven imported cases, who had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.
Further updates will be shared later tonight.
Daily cases over the past week
Oct. 28: 7
Oct. 29: 7
Oct. 30: 9
Oct. 31: 12
Nov. 1: 4
Nov. 2: 1
Nov. 3: 9
