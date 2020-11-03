9 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Nov. 3, 7 imported & 2 locally-transmitted

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed nine new cases of Covid-19 as of 12pm on Nov. 3, including seven imported cases and two locally-transmitted cases.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 58,029.

There are two new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection. MOH said that they both reside in dormitories, based on investigations so far.

There are also seven imported cases, who had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared later tonight.

Daily cases over the past week

Oct. 28: 7

Oct. 29: 7

Oct. 30: 9

Oct. 31: 12

Nov. 1: 4

Nov. 2: 1

Nov. 3: 9

Top photo from MOH / FB