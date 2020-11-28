Napoli players all wear No. 10 jersey to honour Maradona who played for club from 1984-1991

The whole of Napoli team's players stepped out onto the pitch in number 10 jerseys to pay tribute to club legend Diego Maradona on Thursday, Nov. 26.

Napoli were set to face Croatian side Rijeka in a Europa League match.

This match was Italian team's first since Maradona's death at the age of 60 on Wednesday.

Captain Lorenzo Insigne led the tributes alongside fans gathered outside the San Paolo Stadium before the game.

Napoli players stepped onto the San Paolo pitch wearing Diego Maradona's No. 10 🙏🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/hntgI7tC6Y — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 26, 2020

The whole team then wore black armbands and Maradona's iconic jersey during the team presentation and minute's silence.

They stood under a photo of Maradona projected on a large screen in an empty stadium devoid of spectators.

Club hero

The Argentinian led Napoli to league titles in 1987 and 1990 and the UEFA Cup in 1989.

The Europa League match against Rijeka took place behind closed doors, like all matches in Italy because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Napoli stadium could be renamed after Maradona

Supporters throughout the day made their way to the San Paolo stadium, which could soon be renamed in honour of Maradona.

Incredible scenes in Naples this evening as the city honours Diego Maradona 💙 pic.twitter.com/6YOZ7RKFcD — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 26, 2020

A plaque at the gates of the stadium read, "Diego Armando Maradona Stadium", with the face of the Argentine hero.

Maradona played seven seasons with Napoli between 1984 and 1991, and he made his presence felt on Neapolitans.

Blue-white scarves, flowers, photos of Maradona and shirts stamped with number 10 were left in memory of the player.

An hour before kick-off, there were still several hundred fans singing in front of the stadium.

"I believe it is right to baptise the San Paolo with your name to still have you with us," wrote club president Aurelio de Laurentiis on the club's website.

Maradona will be given a state funeral in Argentina, which declared three days of national mourning.

Top photo via Getty