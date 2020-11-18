M'cyclist, 28, dies after incident along AYE, family appealing for info

A 28-year-old motorcyclist has died after an incident that took place along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) towards Tuas on Nov. 10.

According to a Nov. 11 Facebook post, the motorcyclist was riding a red bike which had a Foodpanda bag attached to it.

The incident occurred after the Buona Vista exit along AYE, near National University Hospital (NUH).

Appeal for information

The post appealed for anyone that has information regarding the incident.

"Would like to sincerely appeal for anyone that has information (Witnesses, Videos, Pictures) regarding a Fatal Motorcycle (FBK7687R) Accident that happened around 4am-4.30am on Tuesday, 10 Nov 2020. The accident occurred along AYE (towards Tuas) after Buona Vista just outside NUH. Please pm me if you have any information."

Stomp reported that the person who uploaded the Facebook post is the deceased motorcyclist's wife.

You can read the full post here:

Pronounced dead at the scene

Responding to Mothership's queries, the police said that they were alerted to the incident at 4:11am on Nov. 10.

"A 28-year-old male rider was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic," added police.

Investigations are ongoing.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top images from Phoebe Hxn/FB & Google Maps.