M'cyclist, 33, crashes into police car in Yishun, gets arrested for drink-driving

The police have arrested a 33-year-old man for suspected drink-driving after he crashed his motorcycle into the back of a police car.

Responding to queries from Mothership, the police said that the accident occurred along Yishun Avenue 1 towards the direction of Seletar West Link at 11:40pm on Sunday (Nov. 1).

Police car was parked when the accident happened

The police car was parked along the side of the road when the motorcycle collided into it, police said.

The motorcyclist was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

But he was subsequently arrested for suspected drink-driving.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Photos and a video of the incident were reported by Stomp on Nov. 3.

Two police officers can be seen standing around the motorcycle, which was lying on the road behind the police car.

Top image screenshot from Google Street View.