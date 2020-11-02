MOE postpones use of TraceTogether tokens in schools until all tokens are distributed

The Ministry of Education (MOE) has rolled back plans to start implementing the use of the TraceTogether tokens in schools until everyone has had a chance to collect their tokens or download the TraceTogether app.

This is in line with the government's advice to members of the public not to rush to collect their tokens but wait for their constituency's turn.

Ministry initially announced that use of token will be gradually implemented from December

Earlier today, Mothership reported that MOE updated it's Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) on Covid-19 infection in Singapore.

Questions regarding the TraceTogether token were added to the page, including:

How are schools implementing the TraceTogether (TT)-only SafeEntry system? When would this implementation take place? Aren't schools already safe with all the safe management measures? Should my child bring the TraceTogether (TT) Token to school? Can my child use the TT App instead of using the Token? Will my child be denied entry to schools if he/she does not have the TraceTogether (TT) App, or misplaces or forgets to bring his/her TT Token? Can my child with special educational needs (SEN) be excused from wearing or carrying the TraceTogether (TT) Token? What happens if the TraceTogether (TT) Token is damaged or misplaced? Will there be any charges incurred for replacements? What if the TraceTogether (TT) Token runs out of battery? Can TraceTogether (TT) be used to track the movements of a person within and outside the schools/IHLs?

The ministry had said:

"All schools will also begin gradual implementation of TT-only SafeEntry from December 1, 2020, with December being a grace period where scanning of NRIC/student passes will be permitted if individuals have neither the TT Token or App."

The Ministry also encouraged students to get the token because they might not have access to their phones at all times.

How to collect token or download TraceTogether app?

To find out where and when to collect your token, head over to Token Go Where.

You can also download the TraceTogether app via the App Store or the Google Play Store.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top image via MOE/Facebook, Tan Guan Zhen.