S'pore mobile phone shops allegedly used woman's NRIC to sign up for new phone lines

Her data was suspected to have been sold to third parties.

Julia Yeo | November 28, 2020, 06:01 PM

A man in Singapore shared in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Nov. 25) warning about mobile phone shops here possibly selling their customers' personal data to third parties.

Woman's NRIC number suspected of being sold by mobile phone shops

Ajaq Burg recounted in his Facebook post about how the police sought the assistance of his mother with investigations regarding a suspected personal data breach.

According to Ajaq's post, his mother received a letter from the Commercial Affairs Department to attend a police interview.

At the interview, the investigation officer informed her that a number of mobile phone shops had been using her NRIC number to sign up for new phone lines.

It was also possible that her personal data had been sold to third parties, who used her details to their own benefit.

He wrote that the police investigating officer provided a list of photos and details to his mother to allow her to recall whether she visited any of the shops or had staff assist her during the process of signing up for a SIM card or mobile phone.

Ajaq added that there were also around 10 others present at the police station waiting to be interviewed by the police for similar reasons.

He wrote that he wanted to create awareness on such cases, to inform others not to give out their personal data readily.

Data breaches getting more common

Data breaches appear to have become increasingly common, including businesses such as Razer and ShopBack compromising the personal data of customers due to technical lapses or other reasons.

On Nov. 2, Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran said in Parliament that new offences for the mishandling of data will be set out to enhance accountability, including the disclosure of personal data and the use of such data which results in personal gain for the offender or another party, or harm or loss to another person.

A data breach affecting more than 500 people will also be considered as "significant" in scale, under amendments to the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA).

Should such a breach happen, organisations must notify the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC).

Under the PDPA, with effect from Sep. 1, 2019, it is illegal for organisations to collect, use or disclose NRIC numbers unless it is required by law or it is necessary to accurately identify an individual.

While exceptions to certain organisations apply, they are required to abide by PDPA regulations and ensure the security of the data being kept.

Top image via Unsplash, Ajaq Burg/Facebook

