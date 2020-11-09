Metapod sleeping bags will be available in Japan from 2021

Everything this year has felt strangely stationary, normal life coming to a screeching halt, where everyone was encouraged to stay in and hibernate.
What better year than to adopt the skin of a Metapod.
Bandai recently announced the official Metapod sleeping bag.
Here it is:
So stop working, and get into your Metapod bag.
Are you inside the Metapod, or is the Metapod inside you?
The sleeping bag fits a 175cm, 65kg man.
It is scheduled to be released in April 2021, and is available for pre-orders in Japan. It will cost 35,000 Yen (S$447).
