Metapod sleeping bags will be available in Japan from 2021

Everything this year has felt strangely stationary, normal life coming to a screeching halt, where everyone was encouraged to stay in and hibernate.

What better year than to adopt the skin of a Metapod.

Bandai recently announced the official Metapod sleeping bag.

Here it is:

So stop working, and get into your Metapod bag.

Are you inside the Metapod, or is the Metapod inside you?

The sleeping bag fits a 175cm, 65kg man.

It is scheduled to be released in April 2021, and is available for pre-orders in Japan. It will cost 35,000 Yen (S$447).

