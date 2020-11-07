MBS' Social Pavilion photo albums from the early 2010's are a treasure trove of over 20,000 pictures

You may have noticed a few pictures circulating every year of some people taking somewhat awkward pictures against a Marina Bay Sands backdrop.

Here's one that might be familiar.

Great picture.

Here's one though that we genuinely had never seen before this year.

And here's honestly one of the greatest comments perhaps ever.

That also appears to be one of the oldest comments there, made about 17 hours ago.

The post itself though has been there for more than seven years.

Which begs the question, how is that possible?

Sheer number

It wouldn't be too much of a stretch to say that the number of pictures MBS uploaded of that faithful year-ish span when the Social Pavilion Experience was going on is breathtaking.

Here's one album.

Nearly 800 pictures, and that's just one album. There are tonnes of albums uploaded, some reaching up to a 1,000 pictures.

Here are some other albums:

In fact, there's even an album of Miss Universe ladies at the Social Pavilion.

But why are they there though?

Like any timeless work of art, it has rather pedantic and PR-ish beginnings.

Here is how they described the opening of the social pavilion:

"By enabling visitors to share their moments and experiences at The Shoppes with friends anywhere in the world in real time, we are able to deliver a simple yet highly interactive experience for them at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.”

It was panned, even from the very start, with some questioning the messaging behind the product and its implementation.

But somehow it has aged like fine wine.

You can appreciate the simple well-done shots like this one:

Where the ripple matches quite well with the placing of the hand (a tough feat for some other photo takers) or you could sieve through the lot for a very rare unearthed meme.

In fact, and this is 100 per cent true, while we were swiping through the photos, we found this:

Which to most might just be an ordinary picture, but the person on the right, this guy...

...is our very talented, very cool actual colleague, Juan.

He is in the video team, a really good musician, and not at all the kind of person who would fail so miserably at trying to hold the ArtScience Museum.

In the group chat, the reactions were understanding and kind.

And perhaps more than a national meme-finder, it is the little gems that you find of your friends or family that might really be the draw of the Social Pavilion Experience in 2020.

There are nearly 40 albums of around 600-700 pictures on average each.

Here's the link.

All images from MBS/FB page