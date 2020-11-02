Back

Wearing masks will remain mandatory as S'pore opens up: Grace Fu

She added that everyone should put on their masks immediately after activities such as eating, drinking, or engaging in strenuous activities.

Darryl Laiu | November 02, 2020, 07:12 PM

Events

NXplorers Finals

24 October 2020 - 30 October 2020

Online

Even as Singapore gradually opens up the economy and social settings, mask-wearing will remain mandatory, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, Grace Fu.

This was her response to a question by Member of Parliament (MP) Cheryl Chan on how social distancing ambassadors (SDA) will be aided to enforce rules on the ground as more grey areas surface due to further easing of measures.

Mask wearing an important measure

Fu explained that wearing a mask would help reduce the spread of the virus by significantly reducing the droplets and aerosols ejected from the person.

She cited a recent study by the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), which found that small particles from a person's cough could travel more than 1m in eight seconds if no mask is worn.

Fu said: "Mask wearing will remain an important measure for public health, to protect ourselves and those we come in contact with. Mask wearing will remain mandatory for anyone leaving their homes," said Fu.

"Everyone should put on your mask at all times, including putting your mask back on immediately after activities such as eating, drinking, or engaging in strenuous exercise," added Fu.

Helping the SDAs

Chan then asked a supplementary question about what more can be done to aid the SDAs helping to enforce safe-distancing measures, and also for the public to not make things difficult for the SDAs, as there are varying circumstances that might require SDAs to use their own judgment.

Fu said that rules are actually "quite clear", clarifying that people are supposed to put on a mask immediately after they have finished eating.

She said that the SDAs are regularly updated on the safe distancing measures, including the rules of engagement with premise owner operators and members of the public.

However, Fu said that SDAs are not everywhere at all times, and it depends on customers and patrons to do their part.

Fu said: "So I just want to reiterate that the rules are quite clear as advice, you know, informed by science. The more we are able to protect ourselves through masks, the safer we are."

"However, the SDAs are there to remind, sometimes to enforce," added Fu.

Top image from CNA

South Korean comedienne Park Ji-sun & mum found dead at home

Rest in peace.

November 02, 2020, 06:49 PM

Man in US mauled by black leopard during illegal 'full contact experience', sues animal's owner

He got what he paid for.

November 02, 2020, 06:49 PM

Starbucks S'pore launches Christmas menu including new baked apple latte, mac & cheese pie

A merry menu.

November 02, 2020, 06:33 PM

Taiwan employees win Halloween by dressing up as everyday people in predicaments

Relatable.

November 02, 2020, 06:21 PM

Prawning pond staff fired after allegedly helping himself to 16 bottles of beer on 3rd day of work

He was found passed out drunk, according to staff.

November 02, 2020, 06:06 PM

All schools to gradually implement use of TraceTogether-only SafeEntry from Dec. 1, 2020

December will be a grace period for those who have not collected TraceTogether tokens.

November 02, 2020, 05:44 PM

Anime Festival Asia S'pore to be held online in Dec. 2020 due to Covid-19, tickets not required

The physical event has been cancelled due to the current Covid-19 situation.

November 02, 2020, 05:18 PM

Japanese-themed high tea served on exquisite porcelain in Holland V dessert bar

Zen.

November 02, 2020, 04:47 PM

Loose screw in porridge from faulty pot lid, KFC S'pore 'deeply apologises'

They have been working closely with the Singapore Food Agency since the day of the incident.

November 02, 2020, 04:45 PM

229 Grocery Voucher sets reported stolen in S'pore, 55 arrests made by police

Most Grocery Voucher sets were delivered to their intended recipients smoothly, said Indranee Rajah.

November 02, 2020, 04:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.