Man, 43, driving mother's Maserati, jailed 7 days for using 'Raya Babi' insult on off-duty police officer at Punggol petrol station

A 43-year-old man, Walter Goh Chong Han, has been sentenced to seven days' jail for shouting offensive phrases at an off-duty police officer, according to the Straits Times.

He was charged with one count of causing harassment and one count for saying words with deliberate intent to wound religious or racial feelings of others.

He pleaded guilty to these offences on Nov. 27, 2020.

Wanted to overtake officer's car at petrol station

The incident happened on June 6, 2019, where the 43-year-old got into an argument with a 51-year-old police officer at one SPC petrol station along 100 Punggol Central.

The officer, who is not named in court documents, was doing Hari Raya Puasa visitation that day with his family, including children aged between 12 and 17.

Goh turned into the petrol station in his mother's Maserati to refuel the car.

He stopped at the right rear of the officer's car to join the queue.

Shortly after, the officer heard a honk from behind.

Not knowing why Goh had sounded his horn, he ignored it.

After failing to overtake the officer's car, Goh then reversed his car, drove and stopped on the left side of the former's car.

Deliberately used "Raya Babi" and uttered other vulgarities

Goh opened his car door which hit and caused a dent on the left side of the officer's car.

Goh then confronted the officer and uttered the words "Raya Babi", with the knowledge that "Babi", which means "pig" in Malay, is haram for Muslims.

Goh was also clearly aware that the officer and his family are Muslims as they were dressed up in their traditional Malay outfit for Hari Raya Puasa.

The insult led to a dispute between the two men, which was recorded by the officer's daughter on her phone.

Among other things, Goh was also caught uttering other vulgarities and spitting on the floor towards the officer's car, Deputy Public Prosecutor Lim Ying Min noted.

The officer then asked one of his children to call the police.

With the knowledge that the police were alerted, Goh drove off before the police arrived at scene.

Lack of remorse

DPP Lim noted that Goh's conduct in the entire dispute "clearly shows a lack of remorse" and asked for a short jail term.

While Goh said that he intended to pump air into his tyres and the officer's car had blocked his way, DPP Lim noted that the video footage presented in the court did not show any pump assistant gesturing Goh to move forward, which was contrary to what Goh claimed.

DPP Lim added that Goh's claims were "clearly untrue" and he was just trying to fabricate a reason to justify his behaviour.

Such behaviour shows he is not remorseful even up till today, DPP Lim said.

Today reported that Goh said in court, "I’m so sorry and I promise I will never ever do such a thing again in my life."

The district judge Ng Cheng Thiam said that he is punishing Goh on the offences he's been charged and he makes no comment on the conduct of the officer as those were not brought up to him.

The conduct of the officer pertains to the exchange of vulgarities by both men during the dispute.

For uttering words with intention to wound the racial feelings, Goh could have been jailed for up to three years or fined, or both.

For harassment, Goh could have been jailed for six months or fined up to S$5,000, or both.

