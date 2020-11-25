Back

Mandarin Oriental offers S$100 dining credits to guests utilising SingapoRediscovers vouchers

One option for how to use your vouchers.

Jane Zhang | November 25, 2020, 03:54 PM

Events

NOVELA Black Friday Sale

25 November 2020 - 29 November 2020

Starting Dec. 1, 2020, the SingapoRediscovers vouchers will be distributed to Singaporeans aged 18 and above.

In a bid to entice Singaporeans, Mandarin Oriental is offering guests who book a stay using their SingapoRediscovers vouchers S$100 in dining credits.

S$100 dining credits

The complimentary S$100 dining credits is applicable for stays booked with SingapoRediscovers vouchers between Dec. 1 and Dec. 21, for Dec. 1 to Jun. 30, 2021.

The package also includes complimentary daily breakfast for two people, as well as complimentary bed and breakfast for third and fourth occupants (for applicable room types).

Guests staying between Jan. 1, 2021 and Jun. 30, 2021 can also enjoy a 6pm late check-out.

According to a video posted to Facebook by Mandarin Oriental, Singapore, guests have many options for how to use the S$100 dining credits.

Screenshot from Facebook / Mandarin Oriental, Singapore.

Including breakfast at Melt Café:

Screenshot from Facebook / Mandarin Oriental, Singapore.

Or snacks and drinks by the pool:

Screenshot from Facebook / Mandarin Oriental, Singapore.

Or cocktails at Mo Bar:

Screenshot from Facebook / Mandarin Oriental, Singapore.

Or Italian food at Dolce Vita:

Screenshot from Facebook / Mandarin Oriental, Singapore.

However, the terms and conditions do mention that the dining credits are not applicable for Cherry Garden Dim Sum Brunch, Morton’s The Steakhouse, Teppan-Ya, and in-room dining.

You can find out more on Mandarin Oriental's website here.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Mandarin Oriental website. 

7 new imported cases in S'pore on Nov. 25, no new local transmissions for 15th consecutive day

The total number of cases is now 58,190.

November 25, 2020, 03:33 PM

First grant call for SG Eco Fund now open to support ideas for sustainability

If you have ideas, go for it.

November 25, 2020, 03:10 PM

Watsons S'pore to charge S$0.10 for plastic bags per transaction on Tuesdays

Using fewer plastic bags.

November 25, 2020, 02:55 PM

S'pore's largest Timezone opening at Westgate on Dec. 4 with over 200 games & attractions

Stimulation.

November 25, 2020, 02:34 PM

PSLE results 2020: 98.4% of students qualified for secondary school

Results are pretty similar to the 2019 Primary 6 cohort.

November 25, 2020, 01:00 PM

4 friends book entire Funan GV cinema hall for S$435 to play Xbox games for 3 hours

'Once in a lifetime' experience.

November 25, 2020, 12:08 PM

IKEA S'pore to refund woman after pot's glass cover shatters while cooking porridge

IKEA stated that the incident could have been the result of tension.

November 25, 2020, 11:34 AM

Amos Yee pleads not guilty to child porn charges in US

He had allegedly exchanged nude photos with a 14-year-old Texas girl.

November 25, 2020, 10:55 AM

Japanese govt developing app to guide passengers through complicated Shinjuku station

Whenever a trip to Shinjuku becomes feasible.

November 25, 2020, 10:43 AM

Man, 63, allegedly stole housemate's grocery vouchers & filed false police report to prevent suspicion

Bad move.

November 25, 2020, 10:34 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.