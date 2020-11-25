Mandarin Oriental offers S$100 dining credits to guests utilising SingapoRediscovers vouchers

Starting Dec. 1, 2020, the SingapoRediscovers vouchers will be distributed to Singaporeans aged 18 and above.

In a bid to entice Singaporeans, Mandarin Oriental is offering guests who book a stay using their SingapoRediscovers vouchers S$100 in dining credits.

S$100 dining credits

The complimentary S$100 dining credits is applicable for stays booked with SingapoRediscovers vouchers between Dec. 1 and Dec. 21, for Dec. 1 to Jun. 30, 2021.

The package also includes complimentary daily breakfast for two people, as well as complimentary bed and breakfast for third and fourth occupants (for applicable room types).

Guests staying between Jan. 1, 2021 and Jun. 30, 2021 can also enjoy a 6pm late check-out.

According to a video posted to Facebook by Mandarin Oriental, Singapore, guests have many options for how to use the S$100 dining credits.

Including breakfast at Melt Café:

Or snacks and drinks by the pool:

Or cocktails at Mo Bar:

Or Italian food at Dolce Vita:

However, the terms and conditions do mention that the dining credits are not applicable for Cherry Garden Dim Sum Brunch, Morton’s The Steakhouse, Teppan-Ya, and in-room dining.

You can find out more on Mandarin Oriental's website here.

