Man in KL allegedly threw boy, 4, out of window after family stopped him from raping stepdaughter

A Nigerian man was arrested in Danau Kota, Setapak, Malaysia, after allegedly throwing his step-grandson, aged four, out of an apartment window.

Suspect allegedly stopped from trying to rape stepdaughter

According to Malay Mail, the Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department chief Nik Ros Azhan said that preliminary investigations found that the 42-year-old tried to rape his 24-year-old stepdaughter, the victim's mother.

He was stopped by his wife and other stepchildren, which made him "furious".

According to Azhan, the suspect also acted "out of control" when he saw his stepchildren screaming for help.

He allegedly hit and stomped on his family — his wife and four stepchildren — before lifting his grand-stepson and throwing him out of the window of the main room.

Eye-witness accounts

In a separate article, Malay Mail also reported that eye-witnesses had heard loud noises coming from the unit before it happened.

One eye-witness, Idayu Ismail, claimed to have seen the suspect's family members pleading for help at the staircase in front of the apartment at around 8am.

Idayu said she immediately called the police after seeing a woman, believed to be the suspect's wife, unclothed and covered in blood.

Suspect tried to escape

The police were notified of the incident at around 8am on Sunday (Nov. 29), NST reported.

The suspect tried to escape by jumping out through the 3rd floor window, according to Malaysian media.

He was found injured, and detained by the public and security guards, Azhan said.

He suffered injuries to his hands and some parts of the body, and was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

