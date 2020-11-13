Man, 33, sits on top of taxi in Paya Lebar & refuses to come down, gets arrested for rash act

The police have arrested a 33-year-old man who sat on top of a taxi and refused to come down, subsequently causing a scene outside Paya Lebar Square.

A video of the incident was uploaded online.

In the video, the man who is dressed in a full black outfit can be seen sitting on top of a red Trans-Cab taxi.

A passer-by can be heard shouting in Malay: "Don't be crazy, just go away."

Refused to come down

Several seconds later, some onlookers tried to coax him down.

One attempted to grab his hand and another tried pulling his leg.

However, the man still refused to budge.

The man then had a stand-off with one passer-by, instructing him to open the taxi's door.

But the passer-by replied in Malay: "If you don't come down, how am I supposed to open the door?"

The man subsequently leaned down to try and open the door, but failed to do so.

Towards the end of the video, other vehicles started honking at the man.

Investigations are ongoing

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said that they were alerted to a case of rash act at 60 Paya Lebar Road at 11:10am on Nov. 10.

The 33-year-old man was arrested in relation to the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image from SG Road Vigilante/YouTube.