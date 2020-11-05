Man, 36, shot by police officer during Balestier raid after he lunged & tried snatching officer's gun

A 36-year-old suspect sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen during a raid conducted by the Singapore Police, according to a press release.

Brawl between two officers and two suspects

On Nov. 5, three police officers carried out a raid at City Suites at 235 Balestier Road at around 1am.

This was part of the police's operations to track down suspects in a series of cheating cases.

According to preliminary investigations, one of the four people in the flat, a 36-year-old man, "suddenly lunged" at one of the officers.

He attacked the officer repeatedly, causing the officer to fall to the floor. The officer was bleeding from the face as well.

The man ignored a second officer's warning to stop the attack.

A 22-year-old man, another occupant of the flat, approached the officer on the floor. The second officer "assessed" that the man would assault the officer on the ground as well.

In response to this, the second officer drew his revolver and warned the 36-year-old man to stop his assault, but the man paid no heed and continued to hit the other officer.

The 36-year-old man suddenly rushed towards the second officer and grabbed his gun, and the officer "discharged one round" from his gun towards the man.

However, the man continued his attack, and attempted to snatch the second officer's gun.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old man started to attack the first officer on the ground.

Both men were eventually subdued after backup officers arrived.

Three injured

The 36-year-old suffered from a gunshot wound to his abdomen, and was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

According to the police, he is currently in stable condition.

The two police officers sustained injuries as well — the first to his face and arm, and the second to his hands and lips.

Both the 36- and 22-year-old were arrested for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty, cheating and suspected drug consumption.

The other two suspects, who were also in the flat, were arrested for cheating and drug consumption.

One of these two, a 33-year-old woman, is also wanted for failure to attend court.

Around S$20,000 worth of suspected criminal proceeds, drugs, and drug-related paraphernalia were seized during the raid.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo from Google Maps streetview