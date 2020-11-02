Back

Man in US pays S$205 to give black leopard belly rubs, face gets destroyed by animal

He got what he paid for.

Sumita Thiagarajan | November 02, 2020, 06:49 PM

A man in Florida, United States suffered injuries after paying US$150 (S$205) for a "full contact experience" with a black leopard, which included a photo opportunity and belly rubs, reported local news station WPLG-TV.

Man was let into the black leopard's cage by owner

The incident happened in the town of Davie on Aug. 31, 2020.

It started off with the 50-year-old man, Dwight Turner, being let into the captive black leopard's cage by its owner, Michael Poggi, to "play with it, rub its belly and take pictures", reported WPLG-TV.

According to CBS News, the man was mauled by the leopard when he entered the captive animal's enclosure.

It was reported that the leopard managed to severely injure his head and ear, with his scalp “hanging from his head and his right ear was torn in half”.

WPLG-TV also reported that the man spent about a week in the emergency room for his injuries.

The man has since filed a lawsuit against the animal's owner, who has also been charged by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for "allowing full contact with the leopard and for creating a dangerous situation resulting in injury to a member of the public", reported WPLG-TV.

According to Poggi's personal Facebook account, he describes himself as an "exotic animal breeder" with "his own animal sanctuary".

Top image via Michael Poggi/YouTube

