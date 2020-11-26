Man with cerebral palsy allegedly harassed by security guard while shopping at Tang Plaza

A wheelchair-bound man took to Facebook to share his experience at Tang Plaza, after he was allegedly followed by a security guard during his shopping trip.

The man, Wesley Wee, was born with cerebral palsy, which left him with a speech disorder and physically dependent, according to his website.

The security guard followed him around the store

Wee said that he was browsing certain items within Tang Plaza, but the salesperson did not help him.

Instead, he called the security guard, who told Wee to "go away" and not to "disturb" them.

According to Wee, he was looking for something to buy, but the security guard kept following him around as he was constantly moving around.

Wee said that he merely wanted to "buy things", and emphasised that he was not a "beggar".

In his post, he said that although he was treated poorly by the security guard, he did not want to pursue the matter.

"In my heart I want the guard out of work [sic] but I will never do [sic] because I have the heart and I know how it's like to be a jobless so I forgive him," he said.

He also said that his intention of writing the post is merely to share his thoughts on the incident, rather than wanting the security guard to be punished.

"I have heart and I won't do anything. We are angry today but tomorrow we forget about it," said Wee.

A later comment made by Wee said that a manager from Tang Plaza has reached out to him, and that the situation has been resolved.

You can see his full Facebook post here:

Tang Plaza's response

In response to the incident, Tang Plaza told Mothership that the security guard was only trying to enforce social distancing among the weekend crowd, and that his raised voice "could have been read as rudeness".

You can see Tang Plaza's full statement here:

"Every customer and their experience with us is important and we take all feedback very seriously.

We immediately commenced internal investigations, and made contact with Mr Wesley Wee the very moment we were alerted to his feedback, and expressed our regret for his unpleasant experience.

Our security officers patrol the Tang Plaza regularly for crowd control to keep with social distancing safety measures and with the increased crowds during peak hours, especially on the weekends, our patrolling is done with greater frequency. Due to the crowd, our security officer had to raise his voice when speaking and we understand how it could have been read as rudeness.

We have since spoken not just to our security team, but to remind all frontline employees to ensure that they treat all customers with dignity and respect."

Top image via Wesley Can/FB.