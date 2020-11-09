Man, 19, arrested after allegedly assaulting 2 people in Bedok

A 19-year-old man has been arrested by the police after allegedly assaulting two different people on the same day.

The police received two separate reports from the two alleged victims on Nov. 3 and Nov. 6, who said that they were assaulted separately by the unknown man along Bedok North Street 4 on Nov. 3.

Officers from Bedok Police Division established the identity of the man through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, and arrested him on Nov. 6.

The man will be charged in court on Monday (Nov. 9) with voluntarily causing grievous hurt under Section 325 of the Penal Code, Chapter 224.

If found guilty, he could face imprisonment of up to 10 years, and a fine or caning.

Top photo via Google Maps.