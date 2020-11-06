M'sian man, 47, who passed away in S'pore worked for Certis Cisco, next-of-kin sought to collect body

A man from Ipoh, Malaysia, passed away in Singapore recently and his family members are being sought to inform them of his passing and to collect his body.

Multiple appeals have since been out up on social media calling for the public to spread the word about the unfortunate incident in hopes that the deceased man's family in Malaysia can be reached.

According to the appeals, the deceased, Lim Jee Meng, 47, was from Ipoh, Perak.

He was working for Certis Cisco Security Pte Ltd in Singapore.

Lim passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, due to liver failure.

The appeal for information has been shared to various groups online, including the Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers Facebook page.

The residence shown on the deceased's Malaysian identity card is located in Ipoh.

The appeal said his company and colleagues have been unable to contact his next-of-kin.