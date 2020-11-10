M'sian TV channel apologises for calling Kamala Harris' mother an illegal immigrant

Malaysia's free-to-air television channel TV3 has apologised for calling U.S. vice president-elect Kamala Harris the daughter of an illegal immigrant during its news broadcast on Nov. 8.

Here's the video of the news segment:

The newsreader can be heard saying:

"Harris made history when she became the first dark-skinned, South Asian individual to hold the second-highest position in the U.S. government office. The child of a Jamaican and illegal immigrant from India broke American stereotypes when she became the first female, dark-skinned lawyer in California."

"We regret this mistake"

On Nov. 9, TV3 apologised on air for its erroneous broadcast.

In a 30-second clip uploaded on its Facebook and Twitter accounts, a newscaster said:

"With regards to our report at 1:30pm yesterday (Nov. 8), we would like to apologise for making the error regarding new U.S. vice president Kamala Harris. She is, in fact, the daughter of an immigrant couple from Jamaica and India and not as we reported. We regret this mistake we made regarding her background."

Here's the full video of the apology:

Sparked online anger

TV3’s news coverage had triggered an uproar on social media.

A simple google search would tell you: Kamala Harris’s mom-

Shyamala Gopalan, an Indian-American biomedical scientist,whose work in isolating & characterising the progesterone receptor gene stimulated advances in breast biology and oncology(Wikipedia). TV3 you’re an embarrassment — Thina (@ThirdEyeO) November 9, 2020

What a glaring error by our very own TV3 station!Kamala Harris's mother came to US as a 19 year old from India to pursue postgraduate studies in Cancer research,not as 'Pendatang Tanpa Izin'.Although in BM,please rectify error before it puts Malaysia in bad light internationally! — Lee Hui Seng (@leehuiseng) November 9, 2020

Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC) Senator S. Vellpaari made a Twitter thread regarding this matter, providing facts and details on Harris' mum.

Dear @BuletinTV3 not only is VP @KamalaHarris the first woman VP but also first woman of colour elected to the 2nd highest position of the most powerful nation in the world. And you guys insult her mum at the moment of her greatest achievement. — S.Vell Paari (@vellpaari) November 9, 2020

Dear @BuletinTV3 her mum is a scientist who worked on advances in oncology. Check @Wikipedia I can’t understand the love some of you guys have with this word “Pendatang”. I hope it was a mistake and not deliberate — S.Vell Paari (@vellpaari) November 9, 2020

Malaysian lawyer and human rights activist labelled TV3's reporting "incorrect and racist".

TV3 Just referred to US VP @KamalaHarris as a child of undocumented migrants, or PATI in Bahasa. (I would argue PATI is slowly becoming a stigmatised term, conflates refugees & undocumented migrants too)



If you didn't get the memo, that's actually incorrect and racist https://t.co/dEJUeJUY5e — Michelle Yesudas (@MichelleYesudas) November 9, 2020

According to The Star, the US embassy in Malaysia has declined to comment on this issue.

Background on Kamala Harris

Harris became the U.S. vice president-elect after she and president-elect Joe Biden passed the 270 electoral votes they needed to win.

Harris is now America's first female, first black and first South Asian vice president-elect.

She was born in 1964 to parents who are both active in the civil rights movement.

Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was an Indian-American biomedical scientist and her father, Donald Jasper Harris, is a Jamaican-American professor of economics.

They're not illegal immigrants.

Top images from Wikimedia Commons & Kamala Harris/FB.