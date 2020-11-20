From Nov. 23, anyone entering S'pore who've been to M'sia or Japan in past 14 days to serve 14-day SHN: MOH

All travellers entering Singapore from 23:59pm on Nov. 22, who have travelled to Malaysia in the past 14 days, will now be required to serve a 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) at dedicated SHN facilities, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Nov. 20.

In addition, travellers who have been to Malaysia in the past 14 days, except Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents, will be required to take a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours before departure.

The requirement will start at 23:59pm on Nov. 27.

Furthermore, MOH announced that all travellers entering Singapore from 23:59pm on Nov. 22, who have travelled to Japan in the past 14 days, will be required to serve a 14-day SHN at dedicated SHN facilities.

This is in spite of them having obtained approval to opt out earlier.

MOH explained that the tightening of border measures is due to "the resurgence of cases" in both Malaysia and Japan.

Third wave in Malaysia & Japan

Malaysia has been experiencing a third Covid-19 wave that started in the middle of September due to the Sabah state elections.

Its total number of cases have exceeded 51,000.

As for Japan, it has also been hit by a third Covid-19 wave. The country's Health Ministry reported 2,179 new cases on Nov. 19, which was the first time the country recorded more than 2,000 cases in a single day.

The number of cases in Japan now stand at more than 125,000.

