Great outdoors in M'sia so pristine & rustic it looks like New Zealand

A pristine and rustic valley with green forest, a river with clear, icy cold water flowing around boulders, and a mountain providing the backdrop for an overnight camp stay -- all of this could easily be assumed to be in some place in New Zealand.

However, it is in Malaysia.

Located in Sabah in East Malaysia

More precisely, Kampung Melangkap is in Kota Belud, a district in Sabah’s West Coast Division.

The camp site located just one hour and 20 mins drive from Kota Kinabalu city is located on East Malaysia, and not Peninsula Malaysia, which is north of Singapore.

Relatively new tourist attraction

Polumpung Melangkap View Camp Site, as the place is known, was “formed” as a direct result of the devastating Sabah earthquake in 2015 and subsequent floods a few months later.

Geographical changes altered the environment in the village, which led to villagers taking the opportunity to promote Kampung Melangkap as a rural tourist attraction, offering activities such as camping and river rafting.

The mountain in the background is the majestic Mount Kinabalu.

Entrance fee is only RM3 (S$1) to RM12 (S$4) for overnight camping.