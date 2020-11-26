Golden Village S'pore selling Line Friends Jungle Brown tumblers from S$16.50

Golden Village is offering a Line Friends Jungle Brown Combo Set from Nov. 26, 2020.
Each Line Friends Jungle Brown Combo Set which comes with:
- A Raffy Brown or Dino Brown tumblr
- A large drink
- A large popcorn
They are priced at S$19.50 each, but Golden Village Movie Club members can purchase it for slightly cheaper at S$18.50.
You can also opt to purchase just the tumbler for S$16.50.
Where to buy
The combos are available for online and walk-in purchase at all Golden Village cinemas.
Alternatively, you can opt to purchase just the collectible Raffy Brown or Dino Brown tumbler for S$16.50 from GV's online store here.
Customers can then choose which Golden Village cinema they wish to collect it from, other than GV @ Capitol.
Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here
Top photos via Golden Village
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.