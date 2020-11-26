Back

Golden Village S'pore selling Line Friends Jungle Brown tumblers from S$16.50

You can buy just the Raffy Brown or Dino Brown tumbler online.

Siti Hawa | November 26, 2020, 06:21 PM

Golden Village is offering a Line Friends Jungle Brown Combo Set from Nov. 26, 2020.

Photo via Golden Village

Each Line Friends Jungle Brown Combo Set which comes with:

  • A Raffy Brown or Dino Brown tumblr

  • A large drink

  • A large popcorn

They are priced at S$19.50 each, but Golden Village Movie Club members can purchase it for slightly cheaper at S$18.50.

You can also opt to purchase just the tumbler for S$16.50.

Photo via Golden Village

Where to buy

Photo via Golden Village

The combos are available for online and walk-in purchase at all Golden Village cinemas.

Alternatively, you can opt to purchase just the collectible Raffy Brown or Dino Brown tumbler for S$16.50 from GV's online store here.

Customers can then choose which Golden Village cinema they wish to collect it from, other than GV @ Capitol.

Top photos via Golden Village

