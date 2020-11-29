5 of the 9 puppies taken away from their mother in Lim Chu Kang have died, 2 still missing

An appeal was put up on Facebook on Nov. 27 seeking the return of nine newborn puppies to their mother, a stray dog that used to loiter around the Singapore Police Coast Guard post in Lim Chu Kang.

Two of the puppies were soon found, although one of them died.

In the latest update provided by animal welfare group Action for Singapore Dogs (ASD), it was revealed that four more puppies had also died.

So here's what have been found, and what still remains.

"So far out of 9 pups, we have now accounted for 7 (1 who was returned on Saturday morning and is now hospitalised in critical condition; 1 who passed away on 26 Nov, 1 which was returned today and 4 whom we just found out had passed away)"

There are now two puppies still unaccounted for.

The person who had taken the puppies away from the mother told ASD that the remaining two pups were passed to a fosterer who is now uncontactable.

"We are appealing for this fosterer or anyone knowing the whereabouts of these 2 remaining pups to please PM us immediately. Again, no questions will be asked. We strongly urge you to do the right thing. The fate of these 2 pups lies in your hands."

Here is the Facebook post:

Images from ASD