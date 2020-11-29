Back

5 of the 9 puppies taken away from their mother in Lim Chu Kang have died, 2 still missing

Two more unaccounted for.

Nyi Nyi Thet | November 29, 2020, 10:14 PM

Events

NOVELA Black Friday Sale

25 November 2020 - 29 November 2020

An appeal was put up on Facebook on Nov. 27 seeking the return of nine newborn puppies to their mother, a stray dog that used to loiter around the Singapore Police Coast Guard post in Lim Chu Kang.

Two of the puppies were soon found, although one of them died.

In the latest update provided by animal welfare group Action for Singapore Dogs (ASD), it was revealed that four more puppies had also died.

So here's what have been found, and what still remains.

"So far out of 9 pups, we have now accounted for 7 (1 who was returned on Saturday morning and is now hospitalised in critical condition; 1 who passed away on 26 Nov, 1 which was returned today and 4 whom we just found out had passed away)"

There are now two puppies still unaccounted for.

The person who had taken the puppies away from the mother told ASD that the remaining two pups were passed to a fosterer who is now uncontactable.

"We are appealing for this fosterer or anyone knowing the whereabouts of these 2 remaining pups to please PM us immediately. Again, no questions will be asked. We strongly urge you to do the right thing. The fate of these 2 pups lies in your hands."

Here is the Facebook post:

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Images from ASD

Rainy weather in S'pore could persist till March 2021 because La Nina

La Nina conditions are expected to intensify in the upcoming months.

November 30, 2020, 11:53 AM

2 hornbills fed banana & eat food scraps off coffee shop table at Loyang Industrial Park

Not a good idea.

November 30, 2020, 11:51 AM

Nightly light show of 60 beams projected towards sky at MBS for Dec. 2020

Part of the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2021.

November 30, 2020, 11:39 AM

S'pore residents can now collect 2 free reusable masks each, available in 4 sizes at 1,200 vending machines islandwide

Collection ends on Dec. 13, 2020. Don't rush.

November 30, 2020, 11:02 AM

HDB flats in prime locations won't be exclusively for the rich: Desmond Lee

Lee also outlined three priority areas for MND, including transferring BTO flats to buyers as soon as possible.

November 30, 2020, 09:17 AM

S'porean woman, 31, infected with Covid-19, gives birth to baby with coronavirus antibodies

This means the baby is likely immune to Covid-19.

November 30, 2020, 04:11 AM

Tekka Centre Covid-19 case is warehouse assistant who does not interact with customers

This was the second case in two days to be detected from testing of stallholders in and around Tekka Centre.

November 29, 2020, 10:20 PM

Fireball 'as bright as full moon' lights up sky over Japan on Nov. 29

Bright.

November 29, 2020, 09:18 PM

Courts S$1,122.90 PS5 listing with 2-year warranty was 'result of an error'

The official price is S$729, almost S$400 less than what Courts seemed to be offering.

November 29, 2020, 08:45 PM

Get handmade long fries at Chomp Chomp Food Centre from S$5.90

Long.

November 29, 2020, 07:54 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.