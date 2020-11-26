Covid-19: 6 of 12 people who gathered at Lazarus Island fined S$3,000 each

Six people of a 12-person gathering at Lazarus Island have been fined S$3,000 each for breaching Covid-19 safe distancing measures, The Straits Times reported.

The six of them had pleaded guilty to a charge of meeting others without reasonable excuse and for a non-permitted purpose under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, according to CNA.

The individuals in question are:

Natalie Joanna Sarkies,

Cronk Zoe Louise,

Jeff Richard Alexander,

Jeffs Lowri Mair,

Richard Henri Lagesse, and

William Edwin Dunford.

Of the six, Natalie Joanna Sarkies is a Singaporean citizen.

Visited Lazarus Island on Aug. 8

According to court documents seen by Mothership, the gathering had taken place on Aug. 8, with the 12 accused taking a ferry to St. John's Island.

After their arrival, the 12 of them walked to the beach at Lazarus Island where they had various leisure activities.

They then took a ferry back to Singapore from St. John's Island at 6pm.

Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020, first-time offenders will face a fine of up to S$10,000, up to six months' imprisonment, or both.

Subsequent offenders may face a fine of up to S$20,000, imprisonment of up to 12 months, or both.

Social gatherings of up to five people have been allowed since June 19, Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening.

Another pleaded guilty on Oct. 14, five more cases still pending

According to ST, another member of the accused, Briton Paul Jonathan Gold was also fined S$3,000 on Oct. 14, after he was the first to plead guilty on Oct. 14.

Meanwhile, the cases for the remaining five are still pending.

MOM: Foreigners flouting rules risk having work passes revoked

Earlier in June, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) stated that foreigners working in Singapore on work passes must abide by the nation's laws, or risk having their work passes revoked.

This was a statement issued in response to queries on the action that would be taken against Employment Pass (EP) holders who are caught flouting Covid-19 measures.

It was made in the wake of an incident in May in which a crowd was spotted at Robertson Quay, with many people seen loitering around the area with no face masks.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) subsequently announced on May 30 that six men and one woman, aged between 30 and 52, will be charged in court on June 2 for breaching the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) control order.

