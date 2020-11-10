Hidden gem cafe in Tampines has Seafood Pot with soft-shell crab, Meatball Mac & Cheese

If you're in the east and need a bite, you might want to check out Kraft Kitchen.

Let us just say upfront that the food offered here is not cai png-cheap, nor do we expect it to be.

Its mains cost anywhere between S$17 and S$40. Its pasta? S$18.50 to S$23.

Their seafood-in-a-pot — which is their specialty — costs S$25.50.

On the plus side, it doesn't charge for GST or service. Kraft Kitchen is also in the process of applying for Halal certification, so Muslim readers will be able to visit too.

So if you're looking to splurge a little, here's what you can get at Kraft Kitchen:

Rendang Beef Pot Pie (S$15)

Do note that this dish is only available for patrons who dine in. You cannot order it online.

The Rooster (S$17.20)

Siracha Chicken and Fries (S$20)

Sea Best Fish and Chips (S$21.50)

Masala Potato (S$14.20)

Cajun Seafood Pot with Soft Shell Crab and Toast (S$25.50)

Meatball Mac & Cheese (S$20)

Lobster Bisque (top, S$12.20) and Mushroom Soup (bottom, S$6.50)

Good reviews

It's still a relatively new eatery so it doesn't have many reviews.

The few online are mostly good reviews, though, highlighting the food's value and taste:

Also available for delivery

https://www.facebook.com/victor.lee.7121/posts/3164318120343156

If you cannot head down to Kraft Kitchen, you can also order their food online. Do note that some dishes, such as the Rendang Beef Pot Pie and Chocolate Dome, are not available for delivery.

For orders made online, these are the corresponding delivery fees:

Within 2km, minimum order S$50, delivery fee S$5 Islandwide, minimum order S$50, delivery fee S$10 Islandwide, more than S$100, free delivery⠀

Kraft Kitchen

Address: 820 Tampines Street 81, #01-526 Singapore 520820 (map)

Operating Hours: 11:30am to 11pm, daily (Last order at 10pm)

Contact: 6592 8561 (reservation and information)⠀

Order online: http://bit.ly/kraftkitchen

Social Media: Facebook • Instagram

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top images via Janet Wong/Facebook, Kraft Kitchen/Facebook.