Back

Hidden gem cafe in Tampines has Seafood Pot with soft-shell crab, Meatball Mac & Cheese

Not hidden now.

Joshua Lee | November 10, 2020, 04:51 PM

Events

Shopee 11.11 Sale

04 November 2020 - 16 November 2020

If you're in the east and need a bite, you might want to check out Kraft Kitchen.

Let us just say upfront that the food offered here is not cai png-cheap, nor do we expect it to be.

Its mains cost anywhere between S$17 and S$40. Its pasta? S$18.50 to S$23.

Their seafood-in-a-pot — which is their specialty — costs S$25.50.

On the plus side, it doesn't charge for GST or service. Kraft Kitchen is also in the process of applying for Halal certification, so Muslim readers will be able to visit too.

So if you're looking to splurge a little, here's what you can get at Kraft Kitchen:

Rendang Beef Pot Pie (S$15)

Do note that this dish is only available for patrons who dine in. You cannot order it online.

Kraft Kitchen/Facebook

The Rooster (S$17.20)

Kraft Kitchen/Facebook.

Siracha Chicken and Fries (S$20)

Sea Best Fish and Chips (S$21.50)

Kraft Kitchen/Facebook

Masala Potato (S$14.20)

Kraft Kitchen/Facebook.

Cajun Seafood Pot with Soft Shell Crab and Toast (S$25.50)

Meatball Mac & Cheese (S$20)

Lobster Bisque (top, S$12.20) and Mushroom Soup (bottom, S$6.50)

Good reviews

It's still a relatively new eatery so it doesn't have many reviews.

The few online are mostly good reviews, though, highlighting the food's value and taste:

https://www.facebook.com/victor.lee.7121/posts/3164318120343156

Also available for delivery

If you cannot head down to Kraft Kitchen, you can also order their food online. Do note that some dishes, such as the Rendang Beef Pot Pie and Chocolate Dome, are not available for delivery.

For orders made online, these are the corresponding delivery fees:

  1. Within 2km, minimum order S$50, delivery fee S$5

  2. Islandwide, minimum order S$50, delivery fee S$10

  3. Islandwide, more than S$100, free delivery⠀

Kraft Kitchen

Address: 820 Tampines Street 81, #01-526 Singapore 520820 (map)

Operating Hours: 11:30am to 11pm, daily (Last order at 10pm)

Contact: 6592 8561 (reservation and information)⠀

Order online: http://bit.ly/kraftkitchen

Social Media: FacebookInstagram

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top images via Janet Wong/Facebook, Kraft Kitchen/Facebook.

Donald Trump advised by wife Melania & son-in-law Jared Kushner to concede defeat: CNN

Meanwhile, Trump's adult sons Eric and Donald Jr. have encouraged the president to continue rejecting the results.

November 10, 2020, 07:56 PM

KFC S'pore pairing its cheese sauce with more items from Nov. 11

About time.

November 10, 2020, 07:45 PM

3 indicators needed for S'pore to enter Phase 3, according to Lawrence Wong

Phase 3 may happen by the end of the year or early 2021.

November 10, 2020, 07:22 PM

S'porean finds dead civet cat beneath PIE barrier after receiving SOS to save stranded cat

Poor thing.

November 10, 2020, 06:53 PM

S'pore govt doesn't intend to vaccinate entire population, actively monitoring vaccine development

It depends on the nature of the vaccine.

November 10, 2020, 06:48 PM

Covid-19 testing to be made available to all in S'pore from Dec.1, high-risk travellers to take PCR test before entering S'pore

Any company or individual can procure such a service from approved providers.

November 10, 2020, 06:42 PM

M'sian TV channel apologises for calling Kamala Harris' mother an illegal immigrant

Oh no.

November 10, 2020, 06:39 PM

Naughty or nice? Here's how the adult toy scene in S'pore has changed over time

Paradigm shift.

November 10, 2020, 06:01 PM

Scientists discover 2 new Greater Glider species in Australia resembling Gremlins

Having more species adds to biodiversity but that means more species are endangered too.

November 10, 2020, 05:59 PM

Remains of body found under bridge along Kallang Bahru, police investigating

😨

November 10, 2020, 05:42 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.