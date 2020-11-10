Back

KFC S'pore pairing its cheese sauce with more items from Nov. 11

About time.

Fasiha Nazren | November 10, 2020, 07:45 PM

It seems like KFC Singapore has finally caught wind of how popular its cheese sauce is.

On Nov. 11, KFC will be launching some new items on the menu and all of it will include its the sauce.

Cheesy Zinger

The Cheesy Zinger is much like the usual Zinger burger, except it has an additional slice of cheese and a dollop of cheese sauce in between the buns.

It is available as the Cheesy Zinger Meal (S$7.85) which comes with a medium fries and a regular drink.

Photo courtesy of KFC.

Or as the Cheesy Zinger Box (S$9.45), which includes one piece of chicken, a regular fries, whipped potato and a regular drink.

Photo courtesy of KFC.

Cheesy Snack 'N Share Box

The Cheesy Snack 'N Share Box (S$6.95) comes with three pieces of hot & crispy tenders, six pieces of nuggets, regular fries and a four-ounce tub of cheese sauce.

Photo courtesy of KFC.

XL Cheesy Snack 'N Share Box

The XL Cheesy Snack 'N Share Box (S$12.95) includes five pieces of hot & crispy tenders, 12 pieces of nuggets, medium fries and two four-ounce tubs of cheese sauce.

Photo courtesy of KFC.

If there's not enough cheese sauce, customers can also get a four-ounce tub of cheese sauce for S$1.50.

Photo courtesy of KFC.

All items are available for dine-in and takeaway only.

The cheese sauce will be available as an add-on for delivery as well.

These new offerings will be available at all participating KFC outlets, except:

  • 502 Jurong West

  • Jem

  • Paya Lebar Quarter

  • Punggol Oasis Terraces

  • Rivervale Mall

  • Singapore Zoo

Top image from KFC Singapore.

