Back

Jumbo Group to buy 75% stake in Kok Kee Wanton Mee for S$2.1 million

Expansion.

Nyi Nyi Thet | November 29, 2020, 10:39 AM

Events

NOVELA Black Friday Sale

25 November 2020 - 29 November 2020

Jumbo Group is looking to expand their list of F&B brands with the proposed acquisition of Kok Kee Wanton Mee.

The Food and Beverage company is offering S$2,100,000 for a 75 per cent stake in the dumpling noodle stall, to be payable in two lump sum tranches.

The remaining 25 per cent stake will continue to be held by the current owner, Leong Goh Lian.

70 per cent of the payment will be made in cash from Jumbo's internal resources, and the remaining 30 per cent will be in the form of Jumbo shares.

According to Jumbo, they are "cautiously optimistic" of the future prospects of Kok Kee as it caters primarily to the local mass market, and is well-suited for fast turnover dine-in or takeaway.

They also intend to expand Kok Kee’s network locally and to "geographies beyond Singapore".

Just last year, Kok Kee made headlines when it refused an offer of more than S$2 million for their recipe.

Back then, the owner told Lianhe Zaobao that they would rather take their time and wait for a golden opportunity to expand the business.

Jumbo, like many F&B groups has had a rough year, suffering a net loss of S$8.2 million.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Image from Kok Kee's Facebook and Google user Wilson Wong

Bangladeshi worker who had no S'porean friends for 7 years: 'When you see migrant workers, don't look down'

Fazley Elahi Rubel tells us about what more needs to be done to welcome migrant workers into the community, as well as his work with a volunteer-run initiative that aims to do just that.

November 29, 2020, 10:25 AM

60-year-old S'porean stallholder who sells mutton at Tekka Market tested positive for Covid-19

She was detected from community surveillance testing of stallholders in and around Tekka Centre on Nov. 26.

November 29, 2020, 12:21 AM

68-year-old S'porean dies from complications due to Covid-19, 29th Covid-19 death in S'pore

He returned from Indonesia on Nov. 17, 2020.

November 28, 2020, 11:58 PM

Man, 38, taken to hospital after Honda Stream loses control & crashes into road divider along BKE

Police investigations are ongoing.

November 28, 2020, 11:34 PM

Chicken bones & used tissue paper found on reserved MRT seat at Tanah Merah station

Some common courtesy please.

November 28, 2020, 09:53 PM

Foodpanda S'pore hiring a 'chief makan officer', S$1,000 salary & S$5,000 food allowance

Dream job.

November 28, 2020, 08:05 PM

1 of the 9 puppies died after being removed from mother dog in Lim Chu Kang

Another in critical condition.

November 28, 2020, 06:56 PM

Korean woman serving SHN at Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel in S'pore finds cockroaches in 5 rooms

Yikes.

November 28, 2020, 06:39 PM

Man, 43, driving mother's Maserati, jailed 7 days for using 'Raya Babi' insult on off-duty police officer at Punggol petrol station

Goh uttered the words with the knowledge that 'Babi' is haram for Muslims.

November 28, 2020, 06:22 PM

S'pore mobile phone shops allegedly used woman's NRIC to sign up for new phone lines

Her data was suspected to have been sold to third parties.

November 28, 2020, 06:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.