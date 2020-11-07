Biden on track to secure 306 Electoral College votes, same as Trump in 2016

The U.S. election is moving towards a conclusion, and it looks increasingly likely that Joe Biden will become the next President of the United States.

Earlier on Nov. 6 (Singapore time), Biden took a lead in the historically Republican state of Georgia. Later, he took a lead in Pennsylvania, the state he needs to take him over the threshold of 270 Electoral Votes for victory.

But the votes are still being counted, and it will take some time before the final count is known.

Assuming Biden holds on to his lead in the states where he currently has leads, i.e. Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia, he will finish the election having won 306 Electoral Votes.

Due to the small margin between the two candidates in Georgia, there will be a mandated recount, although NBC reported that recounts rarely changed the winner of the state.

Incidentally, Donald Trump in his 2016 campaign also managed to get exactly 306 Electoral Votes in total:

However, he lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by under three million.

Meanwhile, with the same number of Electoral Votes, Joe Biden is on track to beat Trump by 4.1 million votes.

Back in 2016, Trump frequently touted his victory in the Electoral College Votes as a "landslide win", a boast which was echoed by members of his staff.

Top image from Joe Biden's Facebook page (partial).