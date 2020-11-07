Back

Biden on track to secure 306 Electoral College votes, same as Trump in 2016

History may repeat itself.

Sulaiman Daud | November 07, 2020, 01:06 AM

Events

Shopee 11.11 Sale

04 November 2020 - 16 November 2020

The U.S. election is moving towards a conclusion, and it looks increasingly likely that Joe Biden will become the next President of the United States.

Earlier on Nov. 6 (Singapore time), Biden took a lead in the historically Republican state of Georgia. Later, he took a lead in Pennsylvania, the state he needs to take him over the threshold of 270 Electoral Votes for victory.

But the votes are still being counted, and it will take some time before the final count is known.

Assuming Biden holds on to his lead in the states where he currently has leads, i.e. Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia, he will finish the election having won 306 Electoral Votes.

Screenshot from 270 to Win.

Photo from CNN.

 

Due to the small margin between the two candidates in Georgia, there will be a mandated recount, although NBC reported that recounts rarely changed the winner of the state.

Incidentally, Donald Trump in his 2016 campaign also managed to get exactly 306 Electoral Votes in total:

Screenshot from Business Insider.

However, he lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by under three million.

Meanwhile, with the same number of Electoral Votes, Joe Biden is on track to beat Trump by 4.1 million votes.

Back in 2016, Trump frequently touted his victory in the Electoral College Votes as a "landslide win", a boast which was echoed by members of his staff.

Related story:

Top image from Joe Biden's Facebook page (partial).

EVA Air launches speed dating for singles on flights to nowhere at S$396 per person

Participants must also be of a certain age range.

November 07, 2020, 03:55 PM

7 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Nov. 7, all imported cases

More updates tonight.

November 07, 2020, 03:39 PM

Japan testing out vacuum gadget to retrieve earphones that've fallen onto railtracks

Useful.

November 07, 2020, 02:21 PM

Capitol S'pore's Outdoor Plaza has 'dome dining experience' with board games

Nice.

November 07, 2020, 02:01 PM

New species of parasitic wasp named after 'Godzilla' can dive underwater & hunt for aquatic caterpillars

Cool.

November 07, 2020, 01:45 PM

Up to 51% off SKII, Nintendo, Apple & many more from now till Nov. 11, 2020

Shop till you drop.

November 07, 2020, 01:04 PM

Around 17 million minks to be culled by Denmark after mutated Covid-19 strain discovered

12 people have been infected by the mutated strain.

November 07, 2020, 12:42 PM

Bangladeshi mum & daughter fight to stay together in S'pore after Covid-19 took their jobs

Stories Of Us: When Ramisa, 20, joined her mother in S'pore 3 years ago, the future looked bright. Now Covid-19 has put a roadblock on the family's hopes and dreams.

November 07, 2020, 12:39 PM

Telegram down: App not working as S'pore users suffer connectivity issues

It started at around 11.30 for some.

November 07, 2020, 11:49 AM

S$11 for 2 tickets at Golden Village S'pore from Nov. 9-12, 2020

Cheaper than student price.

November 07, 2020, 10:54 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.