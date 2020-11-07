Japan testing out vacuum gadget to retrieve earphones that've fallen onto railtracks

A rising problem for Japanese trains, and trains in other countries as well of course, is the number of wireless earphones that find themselves dropped on the railways.

According to NHK, there were a total of 950 dropped earphones in railways over the last three months.

For example:

The tools currently employed to pick up these stray earpieces are grabbers that work well with larger objects, but aren't ideal in sifting through gravel for relatively small earpieces.

According to JiJi Press, that might soon change.

Here are the photos they published on an exciting new vacuum cleaner-like product developed by Panasonic, in conjunction with JR East.

While it is unclear just how this new machine differs from an ordinary vacuum cleaner, tests so far have been positive, and shown faster results than the grabber.

Image from Youtube/Zero News and Jiji Press