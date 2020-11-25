Irvins S'pore launches 6 new products, including deep fried dumpling skin

Irvins Singapore has launched a new concept: the Irvins Danger Lab.

Irvins Danger Lab offers "experimental" flavours in the form of novel salted egg items, as well as new product categories like sambal.

Here are some of the six new products, which will be available for only three months from Nov. 26, 2020:

Sichuan Pepper BBQ Dumpling Skin

The Sichuan Pepper BBQ Dumpling Skin (S$15) is mildly spicy and comprises thick and crispy dumpling skin. There is also a pleasant spice aftertaste that spice lovers might appreciate.

Salted Egg Tomato Dumpling Skin

The Salted Egg Tomato Dumpling Skin (S$15) features the signature salted egg coating with a tangy burst of tomato flavour.

The dumpling skin delivered the same crunch we've come to love, however, we felt that the taste of tomato overwhelmed the taste of salted egg.

Fish Floss Fish Skin

The Fish Floss Skin (S$13) is a combination of sweet and savoury flavours comprising fluffy shredded floss made from real salmon meat and mixed with the brand's signature Fish Skin.

We found the fish skin exceptionally crunchy.

However, the flavour was rather strong and might taste overwhelming to some.

Chicken Curry Floss

The Chicken Curry Floss (S$11) is seasoned with fragrant spices found in Chicken Curry dishes, meant to bring out the balance of slight sweetness and creamy coconut taste.

Customers can either enjoy the floss as a topping or on its own.

Ikan Bilis Sambal, Pineapple Sambal

The Pineapple Sambal (S$10) is a twist on the usual sambal, boasting a sweet, tangy flavour thanks to the pineapples.

The Ikan Bilis Sambal (S$10) is a rich and spicy mixture of anchovies and shallots with a tinge of garlic. Spicier than its pineapple counterpart.

Details

Though each of the above items will only be available for three months, Irvins might choose to continue a product should there be a demand for it.

They will be available online and in-store at three of its outlets located at Orchard Gateway, Westgate and Jewel from Nov. 26. You may also pre-order them online.

Top photos via Irvins Singapore on Facebook and Siti Hawa