Indonesian woman, 29, admits to abandoning her newborn boy in recycling bin at Tai Keng Gardens

A newborn baby boy was found at Tai Keng Gardens, near Upper Paya Lebar Road, on the night of July 27.

On Nov. 5, The Straits Times reported that a 29-year-old Indonesian woman has admitted to abandoning her newborn baby boy at the private estate.

The woman, who cannot be named due to a gag order, could face a jail term of up to seven years and a fine as well.

Baby found in recycling bin

A witness told Mothership that her husband heard some noises from a blue recycling bin in the private estate.

He initially thought it was a stray animal but soon found out that it was actually coming from a newborn.

The newborn did not cry but let out a faint whimpering sound, the witness said.

He was wrapped in a white cloth and was placed in a paper bag.

On that night, the police said that they were alerted to a call for assistance at around 7:46pm.

The child was found to be in stable condition and was sent to the KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Related:

Top photo courtesy of witness interviewed by Mothership.