Imported Covid-19 cases include those with travel history in Europe, US, & Russia

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 12 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Nov. 13.

All were imported, with no new infections in the dormitories or wider community.

This is the third consecutive day where all of the new cases were imported cases.

This brought the total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore to 58,114.

Imported cases

There is one Singaporean among the imported cases, a 19-year-old who returned from France.

Two cases are Permanent Residents, who returned from the U.S. and India.

Another five are currently employed in Singapore, including three work pass holders who arrived from from UAE, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and UK, and two work permit holders who arrived from Indonesia and Myanmar.

Another 3 cases are Dependant’s Pass holders who arrived from Russia, France and UAE.

The remaining case is a Long-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from the Netherlands.

All 12 cases were placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon their arrival in Singapore, and tested while serving their SHN.

50 cases still in hospitals

Six more cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,008 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 50 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none are in the intensive care unit.

28 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These include those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

28 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations visited by infectious cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were still infectious.

There were no new locations added to the list today.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks:

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Top image by Fasiha Nazren.