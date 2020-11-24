ICA officer charged with receiving sexual services & bribes from 2 Chinese nationals

A 47-year-old Immigration and Checkpoints Authority of Singapore (ICA) officer was charged on Nov. 24 for receiving bribes and sexual favours from two female Chinese nationals.

Teo Hwee Ping, who was a Checkpoints inspector, received these favours in exchange for helping them remain in Singapore, by arranging for them to be issued with a Special Pass.

Teo received sexual favours on multiple occasions

According to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), between 2018 and 2019, 37-year-old Liang Qinglan, who is a Chinese national, offered Teo an Apple iPhone X, in order to persuade him to issue her a Special Pass.

Teo also had sex with Liang on two occasions, and received a red packet containing 188.88 yuan (S$38), cash of at least S$2,100 and loans amounting to about 7000 yuan (S$1,430) from her as a reward for his help.

In July 2019, Teo received S$1,500 from a second Chinese national, 32-year-old Cheng Wenjuan, who wanted Teo to issue her a Special Pass as well.

Teo received a free massage and masturbation service from Cheng, as rewards for his help.

On a separate occasion, on July 26, 2019, Cheng offered an unspecified sum to Teo, in order for Teo to provide her information on the arrest status of a person named Hu Youai.

In total, Teo was charged with 12 counts of corruption.

Liang and Cheng were also charged with nine and four counts of corruption respectively, for their involvement in these incidents.

Kelvin Lim claimed he used to work at ICA

Cheng was also charged with separate corruption offences committed with 42-year-old Kelvin Lim Chee Wee, who was a manager of a motor vehicle workshop.

Lim allegedly lied to Cheng, telling her that he used to work at ICA and had friends in the immigration department who could help Cheng remain in Singapore by arranging for her to be issued with a Special Pass.

According to CPIB, Lim had never worked at ICA.

Cheng believed him, and had sex with Lim on eight occasions and gave him cash amounting to S$7,000 and 1,000 yuan (S$204) in order to reward him for his help.

In addition, in July 2019, Cheng also gave Lim about S$2,000 and 3,000 yuan ($612), in order to help a person known as Lei Guoxiang remain in Singapore, by arranging for Lei to be issued with a Special Pass.

For these offences, Cheng and Lim were both charged with 14 counts of corruption each.

According to CPIB, any person who is convicted of a corruption offence can be fined up to S$100,000 or sentenced to imprisonment of up to five years, or both.

Top image via Google maps.