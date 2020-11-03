IHLs handled 172 sexual misconduct cases involving students & staff from 2015-19: Sun Xueling

From 2015 to 2019, Singapore's Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs) handled a total of 172 disciplinary cases involving sexual misconduct by both students and staff, Sun Xueling stated in Parliament on Nov. 3.

This translates to an incidence rate of 0.12 sexual misconduct cases involving staff and student perpetrators per 1,000 staff and students, added the Minister of State of Education.

Sun: Sexual misconduct cases in universities are falling

Sun also highlighted that the trend of sexual misconduct cases among the autonomous universities (AUs) in particular had been falling:

From 2015 to 2017, the AUs handled a total of 56 sexual misconduct cases involving students, translating to an incidence rate of 0.21 cases involving student perpetrators per 1,000 students,

This rate fell to 0.16 in 2018, with the AUs handling 17 such cases, and

A rate of 0.13 in 2019 with 14 cases handled.

Stressing that the Ministry of Education (MOE) did not condone instances of sexual misconduct and offences, she added that IHLS are key public institutions that are expected to uphold high academic and professional standards.

There are punitive measures for perpetrators and support for victims

Sun then added that should codes of conduct be breached, both students and staff can either be subjected to suspension or dismissal from schools, such as in the case of Jeremy Fernando, a former non-residential teaching staff of the Tembusu College at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

In addition, there are also support initiatives for victims such as the Victim Care Unit (VCU) at NUS, and similar units at other universities, which are staffed by professionally trained counsellors, with the objective of providing care and support to victims of sexual assault, she further stated.

Students and affected individuals can thus head directly to this unit for help, Sun said in response to a question by PAP MP Carrie Tan on the engagement of experts to handle sexual misconduct cases at IHLs.

How are investigations into such cases conducted?

Meanwhile, Workers' Party MP He Ting Ru asked Sun about whether are plans to have investigations into such cases held independently of the university where the incident occurred, so as to give students better confidence.

On this matter, Sun replied that there are two tracks of investigations for such instances.

One is the convening of a board of discipline by the institution to conduct its own investigation.

This board has a "certain structure" which includes students so that they are able to provide their own perspective on the issue while the investigation is carried out by campus security with oversight from the IHL's senior management.

The second is the criminal justice system in which a police report is made and investigations are carried out by the police independent of those by the institution.

Sexuality education will also play a key role

Both He and Tan also touched on the role of sexuality education in addressing sexual misconduct.

Here, Sun replied that sexuality education is "targeted" in its delivery, with students from Primary Five being made aware of how they can protect themselves.

As for secondary schools, students are also provided with scenarios by certain teachers to gain awareness on protecting themselves.

These teachers are specialised staff within the Ministry, who undergo a certain training for sexuality education, Sun added.

Sun stated:

"[Sexuality education] is a two-way process, because otherwise...we don't really quite know whether the students have imbibed what has been taught. So I think the sexuality education educators are well aware of the sensitivities around this topic. And when they teach it in classrooms, they're very sensitive about it and they use scenarios, so that the students best know how to apply those lessons to undertake self care."

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image screenshot from gov.sg YouTube