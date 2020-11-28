Back

Man, 38, taken to hospital after Honda Stream loses control & crashes into road divider along BKE

Police investigations are ongoing.

Syahindah Ishak | November 28, 2020, 11:34 PM

A 38-year-old man was taken to hospital after the car he was in crashed into a road divider along Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) on Nov. 27.

A video of the incident was uploaded onto SG Road Vigilante's Facebook and YouTube pages:

In the video, a Honda Stream can be seen travelling along the right lane at the expressway before losing control and crashing into the road divider.

The hood of the car was wrecked and pieces of it flew across the road.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Was trying to avoid camcar

According to SG Road Vigilante's Facebook caption, the Honda Stream had changed lanes to avoid the car doing the recording that was filtering right.

Some comments on the Facebook post also stated that the incident caused a jam along BKE.

Conscious when conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital

Responding to queries from Mothership, the police said that they were alerted to the incident at 3:17pm on Nov. 27.

It occurred along BKE towards Pan Island Expressway (PIE).

Police added that a 38-year-old male passenger was conscious when conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top images from SG Road Vigilante/YouTube.

