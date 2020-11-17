Nov. 2020 BTO launch: 5,795 flats in estates like Bishan, Tampines & Toa Payoh open for application

Over 5,700 BTO flats in five estates have been launched in HDB's BTO exercise on Nov. 17.

In this exercise, a total of 11,015 flats were launched for sale, including 5,220 SBF units across various towns/estates.

Here's a look at the BTO projects.

Bishan Ridges

1,502 flats are available, with 2-room Flexi, 3-room, and 4-room options.

The development will be bounded by Bishan Street 13 and 14, and comprise six residential blocks that range from 22 to 39 storeys in height.

The flats, which are located along Bishan Street 14, is a 6-minute walk to Bishan MRT Station.

Sun Sails in Sembawang

726 flats are available, with 2-room Flexi, 3-room and 4-room and 5-room options.

Sun Sails is bounded by Sembawang Avenue, Sembawang Road, and Sembawang Link, comprising eight residential blocks ranging from six to 13 storeys in height.

Garden Court @ Tengah and Garden Terrace @ Tengah

Located in Tengah town, Garden Court @ Tengah and Garden Terrace @ Tengah will be located within the Garden district.

Garden Court @ Tengah will be bounded by Tengah Garden Avenue, Tengah Garden Walk, and Plantation Crescent. The development comprises five residential blocks ranging from seven to 15 storeys in height.

About 1,570 flats are available, with 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room and 5-room options.

This project will be near Plantation MRT station and Hong Kah MRT station, both of which are on the upcoming Jurong Region MRT line.

According to a previous HDB release in August, the flats in Tengah will have a shorter waiting time.

Tampines GreenEmerald

750 flats are available, with 2-room Flexi, 4-room and 5-room options.

Tampines GreenEmerald is bounded by Bedok Reservoir Road and Tampines Street 96. It comprises five residential blocks ranging from 10 to 17 storeys in height.

The flats will be an approximately 10-minute walk away from two MRT stations on the Downtown Line, Bedok Reservoir MRT and Tampines West MRT.

Bartley Beacon and ParkView @ Bidadari in Toa Payoh

Bartley Beacon and ParkView @ Bidadari are located within the Bidadari estate in Toa Payoh town.

Located at the junction of Bartley Road and Mount Vernon Road, Bartley Beacon is sited next to Bartley MRT station. This development comprises eight residential blocks with heights ranging from 14 to 17 storeys.

ParkView @ Bidadari, the smaller of both projects, will be bounded by Upper Aljunied Road, the upcoming Sang Nila Utama Road, and the future Bidadari Park. It comprises three 16-storey residential blocks.

Over 1,230 flats are available, with 3-room, 4-room and 5-room options.

Estimated prices

For this BTO launch, prices start from S$324,000, without grants, for a three-room flat in a mature town.

Application open from Nov. 17-Nov. 23

Applications for the flats launched in the Nov. 2020 BTO and SBF exercises can be made online on HDB InfoWEB from today, Nov. 17 to next Monday (Nov. 23).

Applicants can apply for only one flat type/category in one town under either the BTO or SBF exercise.

Applicants who wish to take up an HDB housing loan for their flat purchase need to produce a valid HDB Loan Eligibility (HLE) letter when they book a flat, except for young couples who are eligible for deferment of income assessment.

Flat buyers are advised to take the estimated project completion timelines into consideration before deciding to submit an application.

Those who have urgent housing needs could consider purchasing an HDB flat in the resale market instead.

Future launches

In February 2021, HDB will offer about 3,500 BTO flats in Bukit Batok, Kallang Whampoa, Tengah and Toa Payoh.

In May 2021, HDB will offer another 3,800 BTO flats in Bukit Merah, Geylang, Tengah and Woodlands.

More information on the BTO flats is available on the HDB InfoWEB.

Top photo via HDB

