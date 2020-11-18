Sanrio Ice Cream Fondue Kits with Hello Kitty, Pompompurin & more available in Hong Kong

Häagen-Dazs Hong Kong has collaborated with Sanrio to offer ice cream fondue kits featuring Hello Kitty, My Melody and Pompompurin.

Each Sanrio characters Ice Cream Fondue Classic Set is priced HKD529 (S$91.66) and comes with:

One Hello Kitty, My Melody or Pompompurin pot set

Two forks

32 mini ice cream scoops of fixed flavours: Mango and Raspberry, Belgian Chocolate, Vanilla, Caramel Biscuit and Cream, Cookies & Cream, Strawberry, Strawberry Cheesecake and Blueberries & Cream

Chocolate Sauce

A set of vouchers

Here's a look at the three designs:

Hello Kitty

My Melody

Pompompurin

Here are some photos of customers with their ice cream fondue kits: