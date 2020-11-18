Back

Sanrio Ice Cream Fondue Kits with Hello Kitty, Pompompurin & more available in Hong Kong

So cute.

Siti Hawa | November 18, 2020, 06:36 PM

Häagen-Dazs Hong Kong has collaborated with Sanrio to offer ice cream fondue kits featuring Hello Kitty, My Melody and Pompompurin.

Each Sanrio characters Ice Cream Fondue Classic Set is priced HKD529 (S$91.66) and comes with:

  • One Hello Kitty, My Melody or Pompompurin pot set

  • Two forks

  • 32 mini ice cream scoops of fixed flavours: Mango and Raspberry, Belgian Chocolate, Vanilla, Caramel Biscuit and Cream, Cookies & Cream, Strawberry, Strawberry Cheesecake and Blueberries & Cream

  • Chocolate Sauce

  • A set of vouchers

Here's a look at the three designs:

Hello Kitty

Photo via @haagendazs_hong_kong on Instagram

Photo via Häagen-Dazs

Photo via Häagen-Dazs

My Melody

Photo via @haagendazs_hong_kong on Instagram

Photo via Häagen-Dazs

Photo via Häagen-Dazs

Pompompurin

Photo via @haagendazs_hong_kong on Instagram

Photo via Häagen-Dazs

Photo via Häagen-Dazs

Here are some photos of customers with their ice cream fondue kits:

Photo via @mius1117 on Instagram

Photo via @mius1117 on Instagram

Unfortunately, Sanrio fans in Singapore can only admire from afar, as it's not available on our shores just yet.

Top photos via Häagen-Dazs

