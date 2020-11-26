S$27 fan screening of 'Cells at Work!!' at Golden Village on Dec. 12, 2020

Golden Village (GV) Singapore will be offering an exclusive fans' screening of "Cells at Work!!" at 1pm on Saturday, Dec. 12 at GV Plaza.

The tickets are priced at S$25 for Golden Village movie club members and S$27 for the public.

Customers who purchase the tickets will receive a goodie bag which includes:

A3 movie poster

A6 postcard set

Cells at Work L-File or Mousepad

Yakult goodie bag consisting of a keychain, a drink and a tote bag

Regular screenings for the movie premiere on Dec. 17.

The tickets are available for sale via the GV website, iGV app for iPhone and Android, GV automated ticketing machines and GV box offices.

Cells at Work

For the uninitiated, "Cells at Work" is an action comedy which began as a manga series before being adapted into an anime television series.

The story takes place inside the human body and features the various cells of a human body.

The main protagonists are a red blood cell who often gets lost during deliveries and a white blood cell who fights germs that invade the body.

Top photo via Golden Village