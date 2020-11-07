Back

S$11 for 2 tickets at Golden Village S'pore from Nov. 9-12, 2020

Cheaper than student price.

Fasiha Nazren | November 07, 2020, 10:54 AM

Golden Village Singapore is having several special promotions for the upcoming 11.11.

Two tickets for S$11

From Nov. 9 to 12 (Monday to Thursday), the cinema will be offering two tickets for only S$11.

Screenshot from Golden Village.

A pair of standard weekday movie tickets typically cost S$19.

Customers will be required to use the following promotional code to enjoy this offer: 2FOR11.

This offer is valid for the first 500 tickets daily, and a maximum of four tickets per transaction.

The promotion is only valid for online and purchases via the iGV app.

Premium seats for S$11

On top of that, customers can also get premium seat tickets for S$11 with the following promotional code: GVPS11.

Premium seats can cost between S$13 to S$17.

These premium seats include:

  • Duo Deluxe at GV Paya Lebar

  • Deluxe Plus at GV Funan

  • Gemini at GV Grand, City Square and Funan

  • Grand Seats at GV Grand

Likewise, this offer will only be valid from Nov. 9 to 12.

This offer is valid for the first 500 tickets daily, and a maximum of four tickets per transaction.

The promotion is only valid for online and purchases via the iGV app.

S$11 Spongebob combo

Fans of the famous sponge under the sea will want to grab this offer.

Screenshot from Golden Village.

You can get any of the following combos for S$11 (U.P: S$13.50):

  • Combo A: Regular Drink, Large Popcorn, Spongebob or Patrick Cup Topper

  • Combo B: Regular Drink, Nachos, Spongebob or Patrick Cup Topper

  • Combo C: Regular Drink, Hotdog, Spongebob or Patrick Cup Topper

This promotion is also only valid from Nov. 9 to 12.

You can find out more about these promotions here.

Top image from Capitaland.

