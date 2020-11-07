S$11 for 2 tickets at Golden Village S'pore from Nov. 9-12, 2020

Golden Village Singapore is having several special promotions for the upcoming 11.11.

Two tickets for S$11

From Nov. 9 to 12 (Monday to Thursday), the cinema will be offering two tickets for only S$11.

A pair of standard weekday movie tickets typically cost S$19.

Customers will be required to use the following promotional code to enjoy this offer: 2FOR11.

This offer is valid for the first 500 tickets daily, and a maximum of four tickets per transaction.

The promotion is only valid for online and purchases via the iGV app.

Premium seats for S$11

On top of that, customers can also get premium seat tickets for S$11 with the following promotional code: GVPS11.

Premium seats can cost between S$13 to S$17.

These premium seats include:

Duo Deluxe at GV Paya Lebar

Deluxe Plus at GV Funan

Gemini at GV Grand, City Square and Funan

Grand Seats at GV Grand

Likewise, this offer will only be valid from Nov. 9 to 12.

This offer is valid for the first 500 tickets daily, and a maximum of four tickets per transaction.

The promotion is only valid for online and purchases via the iGV app.

S$11 Spongebob combo

Fans of the famous sponge under the sea will want to grab this offer.

You can get any of the following combos for S$11 (U.P: S$13.50):

Combo A: Regular Drink, Large Popcorn, Spongebob or Patrick Cup Topper

Combo B: Regular Drink, Nachos, Spongebob or Patrick Cup Topper

Combo C: Regular Drink, Hotdog, Spongebob or Patrick Cup Topper

This promotion is also only valid from Nov. 9 to 12.

You can find out more about these promotions here.

Top image from Capitaland.