Golden retriever in critical condition after hit-&-run in Yio Chu Kang, owner appealing for witnesses

A one-year-old golden retriever named Jackie was involved in a hit-and-run along Yio Chu Kang road.

Driver did not stop to offer any help

According to a Facebook post by Jackie's owner, the incident happened opposite The Topiary towards Greenwich Mall at around 7:20pm on Nov. 17.

A black car had hit Jackie, but the driver did not stop to offer any assistance.

Jackie's owner is currently appealing for any witnesses in relation to the accident.

Here's the full Facebook post:

Possible spinal injury

In the post, Jackie was said to be in a critical condition, possibly suffering from a spinal injury.

To help with the medical cost, Jackie's owner has set up a GoFundMe.

"She would require surgery and it being costly in Singapore, I hope we would create a compassion community and society in how we have pets as family and are no less off than a humans life. I pray that the little donations could assist me and her in as much as possible."

As of 1:20pm on Nov. 18, S$3,389 were donated to Jackie.

Cases where it is an offence to drive off after hitting an animal

Any driver who hits an animal while driving is required to stop the vehicle if he has "reasonable grounds" to believe that the animal has an owner, or that the presence of the injured or dead animal on the road is likely to endanger other road users.

In such circumstances, the driver must also:

Provide their particulars to "any person at the scene" who has "reasonable grounds" to request for it.

Take reasonable steps to inform the owner of the animal of the accident, and give the owner their particulars.

Take reasonable steps to alert other road users of any safety hazard created by the accident, and inform the police.

If the driver fails to do any of the above, they will be guilty of an offence under the Road Traffic Act.

What to do if you hit an animal while driving

The SPCA has a set of guidelines for drivers who hit an animal while driving:

Stop your car safely. Stay at the scene. Contact the SPCA at 62875355 ext. 9.

If you intend on approaching the animal:

Be aware of your surroundings – watch out for other cars or anything else that might put you or anyone else in danger.

If you’re approaching an injured animal, be very careful. It will probably be very scared and might try to bite or scratch you in fear.

If you realise you have hit someone’s pet, you may want to see if you can locate its tag to access the contact details of its owner.

SPCA will go down to the scene to help the animal.

Top images from Ryan Sze Tho/FB.