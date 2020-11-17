Audi driver who drove with 2 girls on car hood gets fine, 6 demerit points

On Nov. 14, a viral video circulated online, showing two girls lying on the hood of a moving vehicle in Singapore.
In the video, two girls can be seen lying on the hood of a White Audi while holding onto the car's side mirrors as it is being driven down the road.
The caption in the video states: "COVID got us like".
The location where the incident occurred appears to be at a landed residential estate.
Driver fined and given demerit points
Responding to queries from Mothership, the police have confirmed that the 32-year-old driver has been fined S$200.
He has also been given six demerit points for the offence of Conveying passengers in a Dangerous Manner under Rule 101(1) of the Road Traffic (Motor vehicle, Construction and Use) Rules.
